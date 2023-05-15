In what appeared to be a surprising set of events, former champion Miro and Thunder Rosa returned to AEW Dynamite during the May 10 episode. Since then the fans have been touting the episode as a night of returns took went down at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. More interestingly, both these returns went down in a bit of an unorthodox style and not in front of live fans inside the squared circle.

Following Claudio Castagnoli’s victory over Rey Fenix on AEW Dynamite, Miro was seen casually walking the halls of the host venue of AEW Dynamite. AEW backstage interviewer Renee Paquette fka Renee Young wanted to get some scoops about this return but Miro refused to make any comment and rather entered the office of AEW President Tony Khan.

Similarly, AEW Dynamite also witnessed the return of the former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa. AEW broadcaster Renee Paquette was still standing outside Tony’s office, possibly to have a chat with Miro when Rosa entered the frame and stated the following before entering Tony’s office, “It seems tonight it’s a good night to talk to Papi Khan.”

AEW Dynamite returns connected to the debut of AEW Collision?

In an update regarding these two big returns happening on the same episode of AEW Dynamite, Fightful Select has confirmed that both Miro and Thunder Rosa’s comebacks are connected to the upcoming premiere of the AEW Collision TV show. It seems that both wrestlers will be part of a separate roster that will be created for Collision. The official announcement regarding the show is likely to happen, next week.

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan himself made an appearance to issue a statement and hinted at a big announcement for next Wednesday on TNT and then on TBS which was a strong indication that the arrival of the new Collision show is approaching closer. CM Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite are strongly considered to be on the Collision roster.

Time will tell whether Thunder Rosa will also join that league. Before this week’s AEW Dynamite return, Rosa has been off the AEW programming since August of last year. Due to an injury, she was forced to vacate the AEW Women’s World Championship in November. Miro hasn’t appeared on AEW programming since All Out 2022, last September where he helped Legendary Sting and Darby Allin defeat The House of Black in a trios match.