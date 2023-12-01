How Long Randy Orton Will Wrestle In WWE After Survivor Series 2023 Return

Randy Orton returned to the WWE after the longest hiatus of his career at the last and final premium live event of the year which took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. There have long been talks about his possible return at Survivor Series 2023 and WWE confirmed it beforehand to erase any sort of confusion with CM Punk’s comeback, as well.

As seen in the main event of Survivor Series 2023, the super team of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn defeated Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) in the Men’s WarGames match.

It was the fifth and final entry of Randy Orton which gave the upper hand to the winning team as he cleaned house with ease inside the WarGames structure. His appearance also stopped Damian Priest’s attempt via Rhea Ripley to cash in the Money in the Bank contract.

It was a pleasant scene for the WWE Universe to have The Viper back on board after one and a half years from a back injury that was career-threatening. Previous reports claimed that doctors had advised him not to come back in wrestling capacity for the sake of his body but he was desperate for the comeback of his love for wrestling.

In a video that was captured by Ringside News following Survivor Series, Randy Orton confidently declared that he has “10 more years” left in the business. His fingers hinted that a decade-long extension could be observed in his wrestling career. At present, he’s 43 years old, and 10 years later, he will be 53.

Randy Orton and CM Punk shared a wave at Survivor Series

Another intriguing scene from Survivor Series occurred when CM Punk, another returnee paid a special tribute to Randy Orton during the Survivor Series Premium Live Event by showing off The Viper’s signature pose. The latter one waved back at him to which Punk also responded.

CM Punk and Randy Orton were waving at each other 😂👋 (h/t @randyfan4ever_)pic.twitter.com/i0Jx6khxCX — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 26, 2023

“I keep thinking this is going to end, right? I couldn’t have got to where I got had I not been around Randy. Randy… you hear all these funny stories about him and all this nonsense. But as a performer, a professional wrestler, a WWE Superstar, what an astounding mentor he was to me,” Cody Rhodes gave a shoutout to Randy Orton following his return at Survivor Series.