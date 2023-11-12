WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Massive Return Set For Men’s WarGames Match

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Scheduled

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
New Zealand
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

TBA
(-)
-
TBA
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Massive Return Set For Men’s WarGames Match

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 12, 2023 at 1:49 PM

WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Massive Return Set For Men’s WarGames Match

The barbaric cage WarGames is set for a return at Survivor Series 2023 which itself will serve as a major attraction for the final Big-Four WWE premium live event of the year. For the second time, WWE’s main roster stars will be able to perform inside the WarGames cage and the partial lineup for the match has also been announced. There are a couple of spots that are to be fulfilled which would happen in a surprising capacity.

According to the previous reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will make a change to the Men’s WarGames match set for Survivor Series 2023 and add Drew McIntyre to Judgment Day’s side. This will also complete his long-rumored heel turn. In return, a babyface star will also be added to the babyface side, a name that was yet to be disclosed.

WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Former Women’s Champion Competing At WarGames

Randy Orton/CM Punk in the conversation for a Survivor Series 2023

Fightful Select has now shed light on the possible fifth member of the babyface team and stated that as of a few months ago, this mystery babyface figure was supposed to be the returning Randy Orton. It was also noted that plans could change at Survivor Series 2023 which still keeps the option open for a CM Punk return, as well,

“That’s been the working plan for the match for months now. Specifically, McIntyre has been planned for the heel/Judgment Day side of things, making it a 5-man team. The plan since this summer for the babyface side was a returning Randy Orton, with the reveal tentatively planned before the day of the show as to avoid any CM Punk speculation.”

Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On WWE Women’s WarGames Match Lineup

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE TV programming on the May 20th, 2022 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a Title Unification Match. The Bloodline viciously attacked Orton on that night to write him off TV. For the past several months, he’s been rumored to make a WWE return at Survivor Series 2023.

As for CM Punk, he was released from his contract in All Elite Wrestling this summer which led to the speculations of a WWE return at Survivor Series 2023 as the event emanates from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25.

 

Tagged:

Survivor Series

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Related Article
WWE’s Perception Changes About CM Punk’s Return At Survivor Series 2023
WWE’s Perception Changes About CM Punk’s Return At Survivor Series 2023

Nov 12, 2023, 6:21 PM

WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Massive Return Set For Men’s WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Massive Return Set For Men’s WarGames Match

Nov 12, 2023, 1:48 PM

WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Former Women’s Champion Competing At WarGames
WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Former Women’s Champion Competing At WarGames

Nov 12, 2023, 1:42 PM

WWE Smackdown: Multi-Time Champion Returning In Action Before Survivor Series 2023
WWE Smackdown: Multi-Time Champion Returning In Action Before Survivor Series 2023

Nov 12, 2023, 1:36 PM

Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On WWE Women’s WarGames Match Lineup
Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On WWE Women’s WarGames Match Lineup

Nov 11, 2023, 5:45 PM

Survivor Series 2023: Big Heel Turn To Be Completed At WWE PLE
Survivor Series 2023: Big Heel Turn To Be Completed At WWE PLE

Nov 11, 2023, 11:30 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic