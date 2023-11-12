WWE Survivor Series 2023: Spoiler On Massive Return Set For Men’s WarGames Match

The barbaric cage WarGames is set for a return at Survivor Series 2023 which itself will serve as a major attraction for the final Big-Four WWE premium live event of the year. For the second time, WWE’s main roster stars will be able to perform inside the WarGames cage and the partial lineup for the match has also been announced. There are a couple of spots that are to be fulfilled which would happen in a surprising capacity.

According to the previous reports in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE will make a change to the Men’s WarGames match set for Survivor Series 2023 and add Drew McIntyre to Judgment Day’s side. This will also complete his long-rumored heel turn. In return, a babyface star will also be added to the babyface side, a name that was yet to be disclosed.

Randy Orton/CM Punk in the conversation for a Survivor Series 2023

Fightful Select has now shed light on the possible fifth member of the babyface team and stated that as of a few months ago, this mystery babyface figure was supposed to be the returning Randy Orton. It was also noted that plans could change at Survivor Series 2023 which still keeps the option open for a CM Punk return, as well,

“That’s been the working plan for the match for months now. Specifically, McIntyre has been planned for the heel/Judgment Day side of things, making it a 5-man team. The plan since this summer for the babyface side was a returning Randy Orton, with the reveal tentatively planned before the day of the show as to avoid any CM Punk speculation.”

Randy Orton was last seen on WWE TV programming on the May 20th, 2022 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a Title Unification Match. The Bloodline viciously attacked Orton on that night to write him off TV. For the past several months, he’s been rumored to make a WWE return at Survivor Series 2023.

As for CM Punk, he was released from his contract in All Elite Wrestling this summer which led to the speculations of a WWE return at Survivor Series 2023 as the event emanates from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25.