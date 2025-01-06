Heading into the biggest episode of WWE Raw, Liv Morgan is being promoted as one of the major attractions of the show on Netflix. In one of the main events of the night, she will be defending the women’s world championship against Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing Match. Although, WWE has dropped the stipulation of the match in the latest poster released for the bout.

Despite the biggest challenge waiting for her, Liv Morgan is someone who’s over the moon with excitement about WWE Raw’s transition to Netflix. Her thoughts on WWE’s partnership with Netflix are expectedly high as spoken in an interview with Vicente Beltrán from MARCA. The Women’s World Champion shared her view on how WWE’s flagship programming will not be the same from tonight onward.

Liv Morgan hypes up WWE Raw Netflix premiere

During the conversation, Liv Morgan mentioned that Netflix is the world’s largest streaming platform while WWE Raw is the longest-running weekly television show in history. Essentially, these two are iconic entities in the entertainment genre and when they collaborate, something exceptional will come out of the deal.

“This won’t be your typical Monday Night Raw,” Morgan expressed enthusiasm on WWE Raw Netflix debut. “This is the premiere of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, and it will be an amplified show. It will feature some of the most iconic superstars, like Roman Reigns, John Cena—who will kick off his farewell tour—Cody Rhodes, myself, Bianca Belair, and of course, ‘Daddy’ Dom. Don’t forget about him. All your favorites will be there.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

That being said, WWE Raw moving to Netflix is all set to make a defining moment for the show, and Liv Morgan is ready to bring their A-game. However, recent reports and odds are seemingly against her. Per the latest updates, WWE has the WWE women’s world title match scouted for Wrestlemania 41 and it doesn’t have Morgan in it.

WWE Raw January 6 Netflix debut episode match card

The historic WWE Raw premiere episode on Netflix is scheduled for Monday, January 6 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California that would be no less than a premium live event. The announced match card for the weekly TV show goes as follows,

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match with the Ula Fala on the line

– Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

– Logan Paul to join the Raw roster on Netflix

– The New Day vs. Rey Mysterio and a Tag Team Partner of his choosing

– Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso

– John Cena’s Farewell Tour begins

– The Rock to appear

– Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear

– Hulk Hogan appears on live WWE TV after 2 years