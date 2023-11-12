Wrestlemania 40: 4 Currently Scheduled Matches Revealed For WWE PLE

Wrestlemania 40 is being touted to be the biggest event in sports entertainment for next year under the new management of the WWE. It will be going down at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania marking the show of shows for the very first time in 25 years from that city. April 6th and 7th, 2024 are the two dates when professional wrestling fans will be gathering in the city of brotherly love to see their favorite WWE Superstars in high-octane action.

It goes without saying that some of the top matches from the active roster will be booked for Wrestlemania 40 and Wrestling Observer Newsletter brought updates about some of the matches that are already penciled in to go down at the biggest event of the year.

Wrestlemania 40 PLE presently confirmed Match Card

The source claimed that 4 matches are currently locked in for Wrestlemania 40 including a rematch from Wrestlemania Hollywood. The scheduled matches are given below:

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– Brother vs. Brother: Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

– Dream Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill

Roman Reigns set for another Wrestlemania headliner

In the season premiere of Smackdown on FOX, Roman Reigns returned from his summer hiatus and Cody Rhodes was also in attendance. The two also confronted on that night which was considered to be a tease at the main event of Wrestlemania 40. Even before that moment, reports indicated that this rematch was always there in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the angle between Jimmy and Jey Uso continues to unfold on Raw and SmackDown, each week. After Jimmy cost Jey the undisputed tag titles, Jey invaded Smackdown to attack him out of nowhere. That stunt from Jey earned him a $10,000 fine by Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis. It appears that a slow build is being observed to culminate in things at Wrestlemania 40.

Also, Jade Cargill made her WWE debut at the WWE Fastlane Premium Live Event, and that made fans wonder when or where the dream feud with Charlotte Flair will be happening. The two already had a confrontation shared on Smackdown which indicated that WWE has plans for them and going by the reliable source, the showdown could go down at Wrestlemania 40.