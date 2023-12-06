WWE’s Natalya Neidhart And Aliyah Undergo Different Breast Implant Surgeries

Natalya Neidhart is not only the most veteran talent that WWE has to offer but she is also someone who is one of the most beautiful faces in the locker room. As seen on social media profiles, the Canadian star entertains her fanbase with some steamy stuff all the time. Recently, she had undergone a slight change in her body alongside one of the ex-WWE stars Aliyah.

The changes were first noticed on the November 20 episode of Raw where in a backstage segment involving the WWE Women’s Division, Natalya Neidhart was seen with her reduced assets. It was evident that has undergone a breast reduction surgery. To compare the transformation, WrestleFeed posted a photo as seen below,

Natalya has undergone a breast reduction surgery pic.twitter.com/TPqBzS4jpL — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) November 21, 2023

Natalya Neidhart lost a chance to win tag team titles

The transformation turned out to be quite lucky for her as she now has earned a shot at the tag team titles. Natalya Neidhart & Tegan Nox defeated Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter, and Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell in a fatal-4-way match to become the number-one contenders for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Natalya Neidhart lost a record-setting match against Aliyah, last year, someone who has since been released by the WWE. On social media, the former WWE star has shared her latest look who also seemingly went through a body transformation. Sporting blonde hair, Aliyah was also flaunting her newly done breast implants.

Aliyah once defeated Natalya Neidhart to clinch a massive record

Aliyah, real name Nhooph Al-Areebi, worked for the WWE from 2015 to 2023, including NXT, before getting released last September. Her biggest accomplishment in the company was winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez. Besides, she also holds the record for the fastest victory in a WWE match: 3.17 seconds when she defeated Natalya Neidhart on Smackdown.

Unfortunately for Aliyah, her dream job in WWE came to an end after she was sidelined for almost a year with injury reasons while Natalya Neidhart continues to be an integral part of the women’s division. Even after spending 17 years in the company, she is laser-focused on achieving more in the business as she doesn’t have any plan to hang up the boots for good.