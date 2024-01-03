Tiffany Stratton To “Scrub Toilets And Milk Cows” After Loss At New Year’s Evil 2024 Loss

Tiffany Stratton was super confident about becoming the two-time Tiffy-time champion while closing in 2023. But in changed circumstances, WWE’s Buff Barbie Girl will now have to work in a ranch supervisioned by Fallon Henley. This comes after an unprecedented loss that she suffered at the hands of the former NXT women’s tag team champion at New Year’s Evil.

Tiffany Stratton and Fallon Henley have been going after one another over the past several weeks on NXT to build some serious bad blood between themselves. As a result, a singles contest was announced for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil, where the stipulation noted that whoever loses the match would become the other’s servant.

Tiffany Stratton became Fallon Henley’s personal Ranch Hand

Henley was on a mission from the very beginning, and in the end, she got the last laugh over Tiffany Stratton at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2024. Per the stipulation, the latter would now have to serve as Fallon Henley’s “Ranch Hand for a Day” after losing to her in the match. Upon going backstage, we got to hear first-hand as to how Henley’s personal Ranch Hand jobs could be.

Fallon Henley has interesting tasks reserved for Tiffany Stratton

WWE’s official Instagram account uploaded a backstage video of Tiffany Stratton and Henley after the match, where Henley explained how she wants to be her Ranch hand. The tasks included picking up manure, something that tasker would absolutely hate to perform,

”So I can’t wait to teach Ms. Tiffy here how to actually get her hands dirty. Maybe scrub some toilets, milk some cows and scoop some manure. Go get me some water now sweetie, thank you.”

Since the very beginning days of NXT, Tiffany Stratton has been earmarked for greatness in 2021 and she wasted no time in becoming a top star on the brand. It was back in the spring of 2023 that she started her reign as the new NXT Women’s Champion by winning a multi-person match at Battleground. That reign lasted for a few months before she finally lost the gold to Becky Lynch in September.

Once that feud was over, Tiffany Stratton returned to NXT to begin this heated feud with Fallon Henley. Now that she has ended up losing a major stipulation match on NXT, it appears that WWE has something interesting in store for the two over the next few weeks.