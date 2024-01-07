Wrestlemania 40: Spoiler On Big Match Planned For Randy Orton At WWE PLE

Since his return at Survivor Series 2023 for the Men’s WarGames Match, Randy Orton has been involved in a feud with The Bloodline. The heel faction was responsible for keeping him out of action for the longest time in his WWE career, to date and it makes sense that he’s going all out to get them.

Randy Orton openly admitted going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline and if recent reports are any indications then he is also scheduled to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Title at Royal Rumble 2024. This could be a singles match or a multi-person match involving LA Knight and AJ Styles.

Moving on, Randy Orton’s feud with The Bloodline will continue throughout the WrestleMania 40 season which was the primary reason to keep him on the Smackdown brand. Now, WWFOldSchool was informed that WWE is planning to book him in a match against Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 40 in April 2024.

Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa to be a part of the latter’s push in WWE

As reported by the source in the recent past, WWE has plans to make Solo the next Tribal Chief after Roman loses the Title and goes on a long hiatus. There are chances that he might end up dropping the title at Wrestlemania 40, to Cody Rhodes. Solo will continue as the next Tribal Chief and this planned match against Randy Orton will be part of his big push. This is also the reason why Solo recently picked up the biggest victory of his career by defeating John Cena clean at Crown Jewel.

For the time being, Randy Orton is booked to participate in a contender’s match within two weeks from now. AJ Styles kicked off this week’s WWE SmackDown and cut a promo on having the same goal as Orton and LA Knight’s desire to confront Roman Reigns. He declared his interest in facing Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Knight and Orton eventually came out and declared their attention to go after Reigns, as well with the undisputed title in their vision.

WWE Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis then booked a match official set for New Year’s Revolution edition on January 5th: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles, with the winner earning the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. Now all four of these will battle in a multi-person match at The Rumble.

