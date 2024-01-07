Summerslam 2024: Spoiler On Host City Of Summer’s Biggest WWE PLE

Summerslam 2024 is essentially being touted as the second biggest WWE premium live event of this year to be delivered by the WWE. With the announcement of Money in the Bank, the overall sixth WWE premium live event in 2024 has been confirmed with four of those to be held, internationally, and outside the United States territory.

WWE Elimination Chamber is the first one on the list set for next month in Perth, Australia followed by WWE Backlash in Paris, France in May while WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled from Germany at the end of August. Money in the Bank has now been added to Canada in early July alongside Smackdown and NXT Heatwave tapings.

Summerslam 2024 emanating from Cleveland, Ohio

Interestingly, the confirmation regarding Summerslam 2024 is yet to be received on WWE’s part to make things official about the PLE. It has recently been reported by Fightful Select that the city of Cleveland, Ohio is being discussed as the host of the summer spectacle. The Fightful report also notes that it is the current “frontrunner and likely location” of the event. This news was further confirmed by several sources connected to the City of Cleveland and the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

As for the exact venue of Summerslam 2024, two large baseball stadiums are being touted as the hosts. Cleveland Browns Stadium which hosts the NFL’s Browns or Progressive Field where the Cleveland Guardians play in MLB these two speculated names. Both of these two venues don’t offer a roof.

SummerSlam 2024 is assumed to go down in early August and it should fall under the MLB season of the Guardians, but it’s possible to host the show in the latter stadium if the team is on a road trip. The Cleveland Browns Stadium is the most likely to be the host venue since the NFL regular season starts in September.

Previously, the city of Cleveland hosted SummerSlam in 1996 when Shawn Michaels beat Vader to retain the WWE Championship. Last year, Detroit hosted SummerSlam at Ford Field. If SummerSlam 2024 does take place in August then it would be the first of two PLE events in that month as WWE already announced Bash In Berlin on Saturday, August 31st.

WWE Premium Live Event 2024 date and venue details at a glance

– WWE Royal Rumble: Saturday, January 27 from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

– WWE Elimination Chamber: Saturday, February 24 from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, Australia

– WWE WrestleMania 40: Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and April 7 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

– WWE Backlash: Saturday, May 4 at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Greater Lyon, France

– WWE Money in the Bank: Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– WWE Bash in Berlin: Saturday, August 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– WWE Summerslam 2024: In Cleveland, Ohio, Date TBD