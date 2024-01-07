Summerslam 2024: Spoiler On Host City Of Summer’s Biggest WWE PLE

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Summerslam 2024: Spoiler On Host City Of Summer’s Biggest WWE PLE

All

WWE

Summerslam 2024: Spoiler On Host City Of Summer’s Biggest WWE PLE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 7, 2024 at 2:25 PM

Summerslam 2024: Spoiler On Host City Of Summer’s Biggest WWE PLE

Summerslam 2024 is essentially being touted as the second biggest WWE premium live event of this year to be delivered by the WWE. With the announcement of Money in the Bank, the overall sixth WWE premium live event in 2024 has been confirmed with four of those to be held, internationally, and outside the United States territory.

WWE Elimination Chamber is the first one on the list set for next month in Perth, Australia followed by WWE Backlash in Paris, France in May while WWE Bash in Berlin is scheduled from Germany at the end of August. Money in the Bank has now been added to Canada in early July alongside Smackdown and NXT Heatwave tapings.

Why The Rock’s Last 2 TV Returns Weren’t Announced By The WWE

Summerslam 2024 emanating from Cleveland, Ohio

Interestingly, the confirmation regarding Summerslam 2024 is yet to be received on WWE’s part to make things official about the PLE. It has recently been reported by Fightful Select that the city of Cleveland, Ohio is being discussed as the host of the summer spectacle. The Fightful report also notes that it is the current “frontrunner and likely location” of the event. This news was further confirmed by several sources connected to the City of Cleveland and the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

WWE NXT: Cora Jade And Bron Breakker Seemingly End Relationship

As for the exact venue of Summerslam 2024, two large baseball stadiums are being touted as the hosts. Cleveland Browns Stadium which hosts the NFL’s Browns or Progressive Field where the Cleveland Guardians play in MLB these two speculated names. Both of these two venues don’t offer a roof.

SummerSlam 2024 is assumed to go down in early August and it should fall under the MLB season of the Guardians, but it’s possible to host the show in the latter stadium if the team is on a road trip. The Cleveland Browns Stadium is the most likely to be the host venue since the NFL regular season starts in September.

Previously, the city of Cleveland hosted SummerSlam in 1996 when Shawn Michaels beat Vader to retain the WWE Championship. Last year, Detroit hosted SummerSlam at Ford Field. If SummerSlam 2024 does take place in August then it would be the first of two PLE events in that month as WWE already announced Bash In Berlin on Saturday, August 31st.

WWE Premium Live Event 2024 date and venue details at a glance

– WWE Royal Rumble: Saturday, January 27 from the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
– WWE Elimination Chamber: Saturday, February 24 from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, Australia
– WWE WrestleMania 40: Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and April 7 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
– WWE Backlash: Saturday, May 4 at the LDLC Arena in Décines-Charpieu, Greater Lyon, France
– WWE Money in the Bank: Saturday, July 6 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
– WWE Bash in Berlin: Saturday, August 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany
– WWE Summerslam 2024: In Cleveland, Ohio, Date TBD

Tagged:

summerslam

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

wwe summerslam

WWE Summerslam 2024

Related Article
Summerslam 2024: Spoiler On Host City Of Summer’s Biggest WWE PLE
Summerslam 2024: Spoiler On Host City Of Summer’s Biggest WWE PLE

Jan 7, 2024, 2:24 PM

Current WWE Premium Live Event Schedule Revealed For 2024
Current WWE Premium Live Event Schedule Revealed For 2024

Jan 6, 2024, 5:24 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Kevin Owens Secures Championship Match At WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Kevin Owens Secures Championship Match At WWE PLE

Jan 6, 2024, 11:32 AM

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns’ Booked For Multi-Person Title Defense
WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns’ Booked For Multi-Person Title Defense

Jan 6, 2024, 11:26 AM

WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Announced For International Location
WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Announced For International Location

Jan 5, 2024, 2:06 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Former Champions Added To Rumble Matches Set For WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Former Champions Added To Rumble Matches Set For WWE PLE

Jan 5, 2024, 2:01 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy