WWE Raw: Spoiler On An NXT Star’s Appearance On September 25 Episode

With Fastlane being the next stop for WWE Raw and Smackdown, more planning needs to be unveiled for the upcoming premium live event. We expect announcements regarding the PLE on tonight’s episode while a storyline from the NXT brand will also be seen in progression with a former NXT Women’s Champion in attendance.

PWInsider reports that there is a possibility that Tiffany Stratton will be making an appearance on this week’s WWE Raw, although WWE has not made any official announcements regarding her segment. Tiffany lost her NXT Women’s Title to Becky Lynch a few weeks ago and now she is set to get a rematch for the title at NXT No Mercy, this weekend under Extreme Rules match stipulation.

Becky Lynch to appear on this week’s NXT

Interestingly, Becky Lynch is scheduled to be on this week’s NXT instead of WWE Raw which should keep the two No Mercy competitors distanced before they finally lock horns over the NXT Women’s Championship. Becky has been advertised to appear on NXT to have a promo session targeting NXT’s Buff Barbie Doll while also amping things up for her next title defense.

Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton involved in a feud on NXT

Since winning the belt on NXT’s September 12 episode, Becky Lynch has been making regular appearances on Tuesday Nights while she has also gone through a title defense against Natalya Neidhart on the September 18 episode of Monday Night Raw, last week. The very next night she was also seen on NXT competing in a tag team match with Lyra Valkyria to defeat the team of Tiffany Stratton and Kiana James.

Stratton, herself has been making regular appearances on WWE Raw and at premium live events, including early September’s Payback, where she ignited the rivalry with Becky Lynch. Just a few days later she dropped the title to Becky Lynch which ended her first title run on NXT. This has also fueled the speculation about a potential main roster call-up, shortly.

WWE Raw September 25 episode match card

WWE Raw September 25 episode will take place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California and the below segments have been announced on WWE’s part,

– Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

– NXT North American Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Dragon Lee

– Bronson Reed vs. Otis

– Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– Shinsuke Nakamura to reveal details on his next shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

– Cody Rhodes to open the show

– Drew McIntyre to be a guest on Miz TV