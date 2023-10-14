WWE Smackdown: Championship Match And More Booked For October 20 Episode

WWE Smackdown was fully loaded, this week for its season premiere that had multiple returns booked on the show. Roman Reigns was back after a hiatus of two long months to kick off a new storyline while John Cena was onboard for the show. Plus, WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H was also there for a trifecta of major announcements.

Triple H doesn’t show up on WWE television that much as he takes care of things, backstage of the main roster shows. For a one-off night, he kicked off the second hour of WWE SmackDown season premiere, this week with big announcements. Adam Pearce was permanently announced to be the general manager of Monday Night Raw.

WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania 40 Main Event Teased

Triple H then made another big announcement that Nick Aldis was appointed to be the new WWE SmackDown General Manager. Soon after the announcement, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion got right into the work for next week’s episode which should be headlined with a Women’s Championship Match and the one who is getting this title shot is none other than Charlotte Flair.

In a backstage segment on WWE Smackdown, Nick Aldis told Charlotte Flair that she’ll face IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship, next week. Jade Cargill also made her first-ever appearance on the blue brand show to have a confrontation with Charlotte Flair right after the announcement.

WWE Smackdown: New Draftee Revealed; Jade Cargill Confronts Charlotte Flair

WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title picture heating up

Earlier this month at Fastlane, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka challenged the WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY in a triple threat. There was a point when Flair won that match by applying the Figure Eight leg-lock on Asuka and the latter also tapped out. But the referee never saw it since she was busy with dealing with Bayley’s ringside shenanigans.

This is why Charlotte Flair is demanding a women’s title rematch and she’s going to get it on WWE Smackdown, next week. Meanwhile, a return is on the horizon in the title picture in the form of Bianca Belair. While there’s no confirmation on whether that’s happening, next week, reports confirm that it should happen within Survivor Series.

Also set for next week’s WWE Smackdown is Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford. Bobby Lashley took out Carlito this week, so Escobar will look to avenge Carlito and thereby continue LWO’s feud against Lashley and the Profits. Nick Aldis booked this match in a post-show announcement.

