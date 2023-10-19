BAN vs IND Playing 11: Bangladesh Playing XI against India, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

On October 19 in Pune, match 17 of the ICC World Cup 2023 pits Bangladesh vs India. The first of five matches to be contested in Pune is scheduled to begin at 2 PM IST. In this article, we will talk about BAN vs IND playing 11 for their upcoming encounter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

After their first victory over Afghanistan in the tournament, Bangladesh lost their next two games to England and New Zealand. As they prepare to face India, they will try to avoid suffering their third straight loss in this World Cup. Bangladesh recently defeated India in the Asia Cup, and they will carry that victory into their upcoming game with confidence.

Let’s check out BAN vs IND playing 11 today for their upcoming fixture in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The BAN vs IND playing 11 is as follows:

Openers:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto:

In Tamim Iqbal’s absence, Nazmul Hossain Shanto should start batting for Bangladesh. Since the Asia Cup, he has been the Tigers’ most effective batter. Bangladesh’s attempts to drop him in the middle order have not been successful.

Litton Das:

Najmul Hossain Shanto will open the innings along with Litton Das. He is one of Bangladesh’s batting cornerstones, along with Shakib and Mushfiqur. In the previous game against New Zealand, he was out after the first ball for a duck. He has not been in great form recently.

Middle-Order and All-rounders:

Shakib Al Hasan (C):

At three, Shakib Al Hasan will bat. The captain hurt his quadriceps during the game against New Zealand. Though he has not yet been declared ineligible, his chances of participating in the match against India seem extremely remote. In three games, he has taken five wickets.

Mushfiqur Rahim (WK):

Mushfiqur Rahim should bat at position four. He batted in the middle order against England and scored 51 runs off 64 balls. He scored 66 points against New Zealand. Rahim and Shakib are each competing in their fifth World Cup.

Towhid Hridoy:

At five, Hridoy can bat. He made a few crucial plays during the Asia Cup. He is one of Bangladesh’s emerging batting prospects, having played U-19 cricket. In 25 balls versus New Zealand, he scored 13 goals.

Mahmudullah Riyad:

Mahmudullah was chosen to play for Bangladesh in the World Cup. He arrived late because of his background. In this Bangladesh batting lineup, he is regarded as a finisher. He batted at number eight for his team against the Kiwis and hit an unbeaten 41 off 49 balls.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz:

At seven, Mehidy Hasan Miraz can bat. He faced the Kiwis at number four in the batting order and scored 30 runs in 6 balls. After Shakib retires, he is viewed as a possible captain and has batted at all positions in the order.

Bowlers:

Taskin Ahmed:

Taskin can bowl for the Bangla Tigers and bat at position eight. In 656 One Day International matches for his country, he has taken 92 wickets. He had 38 of his 1 for England. He is a few wickets away from 100 in ODIs. He didn’t get a wicket against the Kiwis.

Mustafizur Rehman:

For Bangladesh, Mustafizur Rahman will be the bowling attack’s leader. With 70 off his 10 overs against England, he was pricey. Against New Zealand, he was 1 for 36. The most recent World Cup saw him take 20 wickets. He is not now among the top 10 bowlers.

Shoriful Islam:

The third seamer in the starting XI can be Shoriful Islam. On the Chennai track, his effective change-ups and slower deliveries can be useful. He had a 3-for-75 performance versus England. Despite not getting a wicket, he had a standout opening stint against New Zealand. The other choice is the teenager Hasan Mahmud, who hasn’t participated in a game yet in the competition.

