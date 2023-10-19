IND vs BAN playing 11: India Playing XI against Bangladesh, Match No. 17, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

On Thursday, October 19 in Pune, match 17 of the ICC World Cup 2023 features India vs Bangladesh. The first of five games to be played at this location, the match starts at 2 IST. This is the fifth 50-over ICC World Cup match between India and Bangladesh. In this article, we will talk about IND vs BAN playing 11 for their upcoming encounter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India comes into this match after three straight victories over Australia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Right now, they are in first place on the points chart. They have recovered from their first three games and are ready to play after a four-day rest.

Let’s check out IND vs BAN playing 11 today for their upcoming fixture in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The BAN vs IND playing 11 is as follows:

Openers:

Rohit Sharma (C):

Rohit will still start the batting order. In his first three games, he has scored 217 runs and appears to be in excellent form. He has already struck seven centuries at the World Cup and will be aiming for his eighth against Bangladesh. He recently reached the milestone of 10,000 ODI runs.

Shubman Gill:

During the game against Pakistan, Shubman Gill was reinstated to the Indian roster. In his comeback contest, he scored 16. Since he has already scored more than 1,000 runs this year, he will aim to perform well at the World Cup. The management will be forced to choose Gill over the southpaw due to his form.

Middle Order and All-rounders:

Virat Kohli:

At position three, Virat Kohli will bat. Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most runs scored during run-chases was exceeded by him when he scored 85 against Australia. He then defeated Afghanistan by a score of 55 without losing. He scored 16 when playing Pakistan. In three games, he has scored 156 runs overall.

Shreyas Iyer:

At four, Shreyas Iyer will bat. Along with Virat Kohli, he led his team to victory against Afghanistan with an undefeated 24. He earned a well-deserved half-century against Pakistan to lead his team to victory. He is aiming for another significant victory over Pakistan.

KL Rahul (WK):

The fifth batter for the Men in Blue will be KL Rahul. He recently scored an undefeated 97 against the Australians, and at number five for India, he has been a reliable run-scorer. He and Shreyas Iyer led his team home against Pakistan with 19 runs off of 29 balls.

Hardik Pandya:

Batting sixth will be Hardik Pandya. He was given the opportunity to bat effectively against Pakistan but was unable to do so. Nevertheless, he took two wickets with the ball, eliminating Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Nawaz. His all-around abilities make India a far more formidable team in the contest.

Ravindra Jadeja:

Batting seventh will be Ravindra Jadeja. He appeared to be the finest bowler against Australia, taking 3/28. In his frugal spell against Afghanistan, he only bowled for 38 runs. He scored two against Pakistan for 38. In the earlier round of the competition, he passed 200 ODI wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin:

Shardul Thakur should be replaced in the starting XI by Ravichandran Ashwin. When Thakur played against Pakistan and Afghanistan, he rarely ever used the ball and did not bat. Ashwin’s expertise will be useful versus Bangladesh.

Bowlers:

Jasprit Bumrah:

India’s pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah. In three games, he has eight wickets, including two for 19 against Pakistan. He received Men of the Match honors for his bowling as well. The Indian team’s performance in this World Cup has greatly benefited from Bumrah’s comeback.

Mohammad Shami:

Mohammad Siraj should not be chosen over Mohammad Shami since the former has greater experience. Additionally, Siraj’s time against Afghanistan cost him a lot of runs, costing him 76 runs. In the match against Pakistan, he had two for 50. Shami has not yet participated in a World Cup game.

Kuldeep Yadav:

India’s potential starting XI against Bangladesh is concluded by Kuldeep Yadav. In the starting XI, he is the third specialist spinner. His stats against Pakistan were 2/42, 1 for 40, and 2/35. He has taken five wickets overall in three games.

