“He’s Doing An Excellent Job,” Roman Reigns Praised Despite Sporadic WWE Schedule

Roman Reigns is considered the greatest performer of this generation and is already enjoying the longest tenure as a world champion in the WWE. He’s a dual world champion in the company who won the WWE as well as Universal Championship to have become an undisputed champion. But since winning these two belts, he rarely put those on the line which dragged a lot of controversies.

Previously, Roman Reigns has defended his title once a month on average but that trend even lessened this year. Following Wrestlemania 39, he only defended the belt at Summerslam and then at Crown Jewel. He was seen in tag team matches at Night of Champions and Money in the Bank on a couple of rare occasions.

Reason Roman Reigns Missed WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE

Gunther spoke on behalf of Roman Reigns’ sporadic WWE schedule

While speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Gunther defended Roman Reigns and his rare title defenses. The longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time stated that he believes that the top champion earned the right to go through such a chosen process,

“A new title is like a start-up–only one in ten is going to succeed. It’s a very difficult spot to be a newly crowned champion of a new title, which means you’re the one to have to put in the work to establish it and add some prestige to it. I think he’s doing an excellent job. He’s one of the best we have.”

Roman Reigns only wrestled 11 matches, this year

In a recent report, it was stated that Roman Reigns has wrestled only 11 matches in 2023 counting that Crown Jewel was his last match of this year. This is a remarkable 79% drop from last year. No matches were thereby scheduled for him until January. The expectation is that he will only return on or before Royal Rumble 2024 to kick off the Road to Wrestlemania 40.

Starting from the summer of 2020, Roman Reigns has gone on to become a wrestling royalty in modern-day pro wrestling which was further solidified with an unprecedented title reign that has lasted for 1,170+ days as champion, the longest in over 35 years. If rumors are to go by then he isn’t stopping, anytime soon until breaking Hulk Hogan’s record in next year’s September.

