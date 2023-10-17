WWE Raw: Fan Gets Attention By Touching Natalya Neidhart’s Assets On October 16 Episode

WWE Raw aired its season premiere this week from Oklahoma City with a new general manager in charge of the show in the form of Adam Pearce. The show delivered some exciting news and developments as we head into the annual Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. A solid matchup was announced in fatal-5-way capacity for the women’s world championship to be defended by Rhea Ripley.

Being the biggest women’s division match in the WWE Saudi Arabia history the announcement of the match caught attention. One young fan also garnered a lot of attention toward himself on WWE Raw which might have been unintentional. WWE fans trying to get close to the top superstars for photo ops is no new trend, but sometimes things advance a little bit as seen in this fan’s case.

WWE Raw: Young fan tried to grab Natalya Neidhart inappropriately

Natalya Neidhart was making her way to the ring this week on WWE Raw, and a lot of fans were really excited to see her. Like always, the veteran did her signature move when she gave a pair of her glasses to a fan when a young fan got in the middle of her. That fan not only tried to inappropriately touch Nattie but also got to touch her assets. He was eventually pushed by the WWE star.

The Internet wrestling community couldn’t help talking about the instance from the October 16 episode of WWE Raw where the young fan went beyond his limit. “Bro took his chance,” one fan posted while another commented to say, “Bro tryna cop a hand full.” Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time that a young fan was trying to grab her assets as you can see by clicking on this link.

We will have to see and wait if Natalya Neidhart comments on this happening during the WWE Raw season premiere. It could have been a big night for that young fan but Nattie is being left out of the title picture for the time being. The last time she competed in a championship match was against Becky Lynch for the NXT Title on the September 18 episode. WWE awarded Nattie with the title match opportunity for her professionalism shown during WWE India’s Superstar Spectacle event.