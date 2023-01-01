SportzWiki Logo
Here you will get the best Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, and Injury Update of all the fantasy cricket leagues. Fantasy Cricket is one such fantasy gaming spectrum that has grown manifold in the last couple of years. Over the years, cricket has gone on to become one of the most popular sports across the globe. Especially in India, Cricket has risen to unparalleled heights and this is the reason why Fantasy Cricket has become so widely known in the country. A lot of users have now started playing Cricket Fantasy and through this article, we will help you rise through the ranks. Table of Contents:

What Is Fantasy Cricket?

Fantasy Cricket is an online system-based game where you need to make a virtual team of genuine cricketers playing in genuine matches all over the world. The point is to pick your most ideal 11 from the teams playing on a given day and score more points than your rivals. Over the years, a lot of Fantasy platforms have emerged on the internet which include Dream11, FanFight, Gamezy, Dream11, MyCircle11, and a lot more. On these platforms, you can choose to play the regular formats of cricket in T20, ODI & Tests across various domestic leagues, international tournaments and ICC matches. On such fantasy apps, you will also come across various features that are not available on other similar apps, like the 2nd innings contest, fantasy 5-a side or how about all 4 innings of a Test match. Cricket Fantasy isn't only a matter of luck, it's an expertise that requires amazing scientific and prescient capacities. A decent comprehension of the sport of cricket and a tad of examination will help you assemble the vital information to beat the chances and dominate the match.

How To Get Started On Fantasy Cricket?

To play Fantasy Cricket you need to download a Fantasy sports app. Go to the app's website and you have to enter your mobile number and click on ‘Get App Link’. This will send a link of the App directly to your mobile. You need to install the app by clicking on ‘install from unknown sources and you have the App ready to run on your mobile.

How To Start Playing Fantasy Cricket?

Follow the steps given below to start playing your first fantasy cricket game:

Fantasy Cricket Winning Tips and Tricks

Winning at fantasy games requires skill, patience and persistence. A fantasy player gets some points based on his selection of players and their respective performance in the real matches. This is applicable across all gaming variants; be it practice contests or cash leagues. Secondly, there are a certain number of payable positions in a league. Please note that you would be eligible to win a prize only if you fall in that bracket. It is thus that we recommend you plan your Practice Contests on a daily basis so that you can learn and evolve through the game like a pro.

Benefits Of Playing Fantasy Cricket

Fantasy Cricket gives you an opportunity to put your cricket knowledge to excellent use and exercise your brain cells. FAQs

Which Fantasy Cricket App Is Best?

There are a whole lot of Fantasy platforms that have taken the center stage ever since the emergence of the game. Each one of them has its own unique features and in such a scenario, none can be declared the best. However, there are a plethora of platforms that you can look forward to including, Dream11, MyTeam11, MyCircle11, Gamezy, FanFight, and a lot more.

How Do You Play Free Fantasy Cricket?

The majority of the Fantasy platforms have a feature of playing free fantasy sports and you can join those leagues without paying any sort of money.

What Is Fantasy League Cricket?

Fantasy League Cricket is nothing different from Fantasy Cricket. Hence, the definition of Fantasy applies to Fantasy League Cricket as well.
