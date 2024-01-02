AUS vs PAK: He’s Had An Incredible Career, I Hope He Goes Past Me – Glenn McGrath Wishes Nathan Lyon To Get Past His Wickets Tally

Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath wishes to see veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon go past his wickets tally in the longer format of the game, given his incredible contribution to the team over the years. The 36-year-old is the third Australian and eighth overall to take 500 Test wickets.

Nathan Lyon currently has 505 test wickets from 124 matches. The off-spinner now have Shane Warne (708 wickets) and Glenn McGrath (563) in his sights as he nears the end of his career. The 36-year-old became only the fourth Test spinner in history to reach 500 Test wickets and would be keen on continuing his fine form for the Australian team in red-ball cricket.

Speaking at the McGrath Foundation’s 16th annual Pink Test fundraising initiative, Glenn McGrath expressed his desire for Nathan Lyon to break his test wicket record and believes Lyon has the potential to break Shane Warne’s Test wicket record of 708 if he plays long enough.

“To me, records are there for people to break. If ‘Lyono’ goes past (me), credit to him. He’s had an incredible career. I wish him all the best, I hope he goes past me. That’s what it’s about. I’ll still be the most wickets by a fast bowler, so at least I’ve got something up my sleeve”.

“Whether he gets to ‘Shano’, that might be a different kettle of fish. It’s up to him. He’s obviously bowling well, he knows the game so well. It’s totally up to him,” Glenn McGrath said.

Nathan Lyon has been a mainstay in Australia’s red-ball cricket since his debut in 2011. His targeted off-spin bowling has gained him worldwide acclaim. Australia will play one more Test against Pakistan before hosting the West Indies in a two-game series in Adelaide and Brisbane before the end of January, with the veteran off-spinner seeking to add to his already outstanding 501 Test scalps.

I Love Seeing Sportspeople Go Out And Play Without Fear – Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath encouraged David Warner to be positive and praised him for his magnificent century against the Men in Green in the first test. He is confident that his career will conclude on a strong note in front of his home fans, and he has noted that he admires players who go out without fear and dominate the game.

“Go out, be positive. We saw him come out and get a good hundred over in Perth, just going back to the way he plays. Hopefully, he can go out on a high. It’d be great to see him get a hundred here in front of his home crowd”.

“You’re a long time retired, and I guess I only had one fear when I played, and that was if I walked off the field at the end of the day and didn’t back myself on the field. I love seeing sportspeople go out and play without fear and I think he does that,” Glenn McGrath added.

David Warner had a distinguished career with both the red and white format of the game. He just helped Australia win the ICC World Cup and has rediscovered his Test form. He will retire with over 8000 Test runs at an average of more than 45, with a best score of 335*, and would be keen on finishing his career on a high.