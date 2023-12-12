Cricket Australia Requests Bangladesh Cricket Board To Reschedule The Test Series

Cricket Australia has requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board to reschedule the two-match Test series currently scheduled for the 2027 season. In addition, Cricket Australia plans to extend the three-match Test series against New Zealand, which is scheduled before the series.

According to the Future Tour Program, Bangladesh was slated to visit Australia in March 2027, but the hosts now want to play the series in August-September 2026. According to the reports in Cricbuzz, the request was made as Australia prepares to host two Test matches in Melbourne, including a special 150th anniversary Test against England in the summer of 2026-27.

“They (CA) have requested us to reschedule it (tour for Test series in 2027) but it is still under discussion. They have got a plan to celebrate their 150th anniversary and that is a national commitment and due to that they want to reschedule the Test series against us and working on that,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

Bangladesh team has only played one Test series in Australia since gaining Test status when they toured for two games in 2003. Bangla Tigers were slated to play two Tests and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia in 2018, but the tour was cancelled due to the broadcaster’s disinterest in the series.

The Australian squad refused to travel to Bangladesh in 2015 due to security concerns and instead played the series in 2017 – the final in the format between the teams. Bangladesh was also supposed to host Australia in 2020, however, the series was also cancelled owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Governing Council has announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the BPL. The T20 franchise league in Bangladesh will begin on January 19, although with a minor delay owing to national elections.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the tournament schedule on Monday, which runs from January 19 until March 1. The inaugural match will see the defending champions Comilla Victorians versus newcomers Dhaka. Sylhet Strikers will play Chattogram Challengers on the same day.

With the exception of the second qualifier on February 27 and the final on March 1, all of the remaining days will be doubleheader games, with two matches per day.