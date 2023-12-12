Cricket Australia Requests Bangladesh Cricket Board To Reschedule The Test Series

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • Cricket Australia Requests Bangladesh Cricket Board To Reschedule The Test Series

All

Cricket News

Cricket Australia Requests Bangladesh Cricket Board To Reschedule The Test Series

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 12, 2023 at 3:18 PM

Cricket Australia Requests Bangladesh Cricket Board To Reschedule The Test Series

Cricket Australia has requested the Bangladesh Cricket Board to reschedule the two-match Test series currently scheduled for the 2027 season. In addition, Cricket Australia plans to extend the three-match Test series against New Zealand, which is scheduled before the series.

According to the Future Tour Program, Bangladesh was slated to visit Australia in March 2027, but the hosts now want to play the series in August-September 2026. According to the reports in Cricbuzz, the request was made as Australia prepares to host two Test matches in Melbourne, including a special 150th anniversary Test against England in the summer of 2026-27.

“They (CA) have requested us to reschedule it (tour for Test series in 2027) but it is still under discussion. They have got a plan to celebrate their 150th anniversary and that is a national commitment and due to that they want to reschedule the Test series against us and working on that,” BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said.

Nizamuddin Chowdhury
Nizamuddin Chowdhury Credits: Twitter

Bangladesh team has only played one Test series in Australia since gaining Test status when they toured for two games in 2003. Bangla Tigers were slated to play two Tests and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia in 2018, but the tour was cancelled due to the broadcaster’s disinterest in the series.

The Australian squad refused to travel to Bangladesh in 2015 due to security concerns and instead played the series in 2017 – the final in the format between the teams. Bangladesh was also supposed to host Australia in 2020, however, the series was also cancelled owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Governing Council has announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the BPL. The T20 franchise league in Bangladesh will begin on January 19, although with a minor delay owing to national elections.

Bangladesh Premier League
Bangladesh Premier League Credits: Twitter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the tournament schedule on Monday, which runs from January 19 until March 1. The inaugural match will see the defending champions Comilla Victorians versus newcomers Dhaka. Sylhet Strikers will play Chattogram Challengers on the same day.

With the exception of the second qualifier on February 27 and the final on March 1, all of the remaining days will be doubleheader games, with two matches per day.

Tagged:

Australia vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Bangladesh Premier League

Cricket Australia

Related Article
Cricket Australia Requests Bangladesh Cricket Board To Reschedule The Test Series
Cricket Australia Requests Bangladesh Cricket Board To Reschedule The Test Series

Dec 12, 2023, 3:18 PM

Big Bash League Match Between Melbourne Renegades And Perth Scorchers Called Off Due To Dangerous Playing Conditions
Big Bash League Match Between Melbourne Renegades And Perth Scorchers Called Off Due To Dangerous Playing Conditions

Dec 11, 2023, 10:04 AM

IND vs AUS: Cricket Australia Names Fresh Faces For Last Three T20 Matches Against India, World Cup Winners Rested Except Travis Head
IND vs AUS: Cricket Australia Names Fresh Faces For Last Three T20 Matches Against India, World Cup Winners Rested Except Travis Head

Nov 28, 2023, 3:18 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To Cost You A Lot In The Long Run With Sponsorships &#8211; David Warner Refuses To Accept Cricket Australia Contract
ODI World Cup 2023: It Is Going To Cost You A Lot In The Long Run With Sponsorships – David Warner Refuses To Accept Cricket Australia Contract

Nov 15, 2023, 11:05 AM

David Warner Bizarrely Claims His Captaincy Ban Isn&#8217;t Due To 2018 Sandpaper Gate Controversy But MOU Dispute In 2017
David Warner Bizarrely Claims His Captaincy Ban Isn’t Due To 2018 Sandpaper Gate Controversy But MOU Dispute In 2017

Sep 14, 2022, 4:48 PM

Australia&#8217;s Indigenous Kit For 2022 T20I World Cup Revealed
Australia’s Indigenous Kit For 2022 T20I World Cup Revealed

Sep 14, 2022, 2:15 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy