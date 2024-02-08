IND vs ENG 2024: Virat Kohli Set To Miss Entire Series Against England: Report

Team India are likely to be without their star batsman Virat Kohli for the third and fourth Test of the ongoing IND vs ENG 2024 series as well. The next two Tests of the five-match series are scheduled to be played in Rajkot and Ranchi.

Virat Kohli was named in the squad for the first two Tests of the series. However, the former India skipper pulled out of both the games, citing personal reasons. He had traveled to Hyderabad for the series-opener before flying out on the same day. The BCCI is yet to deliver any update on the right-handed batsman since announcing that he would not be playing the first two games of the series.

“Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” the statement from the BCCI read.

Virat Kohli to miss next two Tests too:

While Virat Kohli was expected to join the Indian team ahead of the third Test, it looks highly unlikely now. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the veteran batter is set to miss the third and fourth Test as well. His participation in the fifth Test is also doubtful.

While the BCCI had urged the fans and media not to speculate the reason behind Virat Kohli’s absence, his former IPL teammate AB de Villiers recently revealed that the India batsman and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.

“Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it’s family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision,” de Villiers said on his YouTube channel last week.

The uncertainty around Virat Kohli’s availability could be one of the reasons behind the delay in squad announcement for the last three Tests of the series. While the selectors were expected to announce the squad on Wednesday (February 7), they have decided to wait for the time being.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are yet to be declared fully fit for the third Test. Both the players were forced to miss the second Test in Vishakhapatnam after they picked injuries during the series-opener. While Rahul sustained a quad strain, Jadeja picked up a hamstring injury. Both the players are being monitored at the NCA in Bangalore.

The five-match series is currently locked at 1-1. After England won the first Test by 28 runs, Team India bounced back in style to beat them by 106 runs in the second Test and draw level in the series. The third Test is scheduled to be played from February 15.