  IND vs ENG: Cheteshwar Pujara Is Waiting, He Is Grinding It Out At The Ranji Trophy – Ravi Shastri On Shubman Gill's Poor Form In Test Cricket

IND vs ENG: Cheteshwar Pujara Is Waiting, He Is Grinding It Out At The Ranji Trophy – Ravi Shastri On Shubman Gill’s Poor Form In Test Cricket

Avinash T

Feb 2, 2024 at 3:07 PM

IND vs ENG: Cheteshwar Pujara Is Waiting, He Is Grinding It Out At The Ranji Trophy &#8211; Ravi Shastri On Shubman Gill&#8217;s Poor Form In Test Cricket

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has reminded the young batter, Shubman Gill, to make the most of his opportunities after failing to build on his start in the first innings of the second test in Vizag. Gill looked comfortable at the crease but was dismissed by veteran James Anderson.

Gill has been a standout performer for India, scoring centuries in ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand last year. He also scored his first Test century against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

His impressive form earned him the nickname ‘Prince’, and many regarded him as Virat Kohli’s successor across all formats. However, his form has declined significantly since the start of the ODI World Cup.

Speaking on air during the 2nd Test, Ravi Shastri opined that young Indian batters need to prove themselves at the highest level. With Cheteshwar Pujara waiting in the wings after performing well in the Ranji Trophy, there is competition for places in the team.

Ravi Shastri
Ravi Shastri Credits: Twitter

“It’s a fresh side, a young side. These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don’t forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always in the radar,” Ravi Shastri said

Cheteshwar Pujara, who played his last Test for India in the final match of the World Test Championship, has been scoring plenty of runs for Saurashtra. He even scored a double-century against Jharkhand. Although the management has emphasized selecting younger players, Pujara’s expertise, particularly in home conditions, should not be overlooked.

Speaking on Shubman Gill’s dismissal, Ravi Shastri talked about the importance of staying at the crease for a long time during red-ball cricket and adjusting to the conditions. He also said that a batsman should not play with hard hands, especially when facing a quality seamer like James Anderson.

James Anderson
India vs England Credits: Twitter

“It’s a Test match; you’ve got to stay out there. Otherwise, you’ll get into all sorts of problems. You’re going with those hard hands, reaching out at the ball. Especially with someone of Anderson’s class,” Ravi Shastri added.

Shubman Gill, who replaced Cheteshwar Pujara as the No. 3 batter in the longer format, has struggled to live up to his expectations. The right-handed batter maintained his low-scoring streak in the opening Test against England. Prior to the second Test, the right-handed batter’s average in 39 Test innings for India was fewer than 30 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Ravi Shastri

Shubman Gill

