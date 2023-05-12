Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest: Where To Watch, Live Streaming, Date, Timing, Squad, Lineups, Venue:

Chelsea are hoping to make it back to back wins for the first time under Frank Lampard’s interim role, after earning their first victory last weekend against Bournemouth. Lampard was finally able to turnaround the Blues’ reeling form, having lost every game since he tookover as their interim boss until the club’s American owners conclude their ‘exhaustive’ process of finding a new successor.

However, despite having cleared the 40-point threshold and putting an end to any concerns of relegation, work still needs to be done for Chelsea. While they may have picked their first win of Lampard’s second tenure, the Blues are yet to win in front of their home crowd at the Stamford Bridge. They have lost to Brighton and Brentford at home in the league, and Real Madrid in the Champions League.

But the task won’t be an easy one as they welcome Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest. Steve Cooper has proved to the club’s board that they were right in not sacking him after Forest endured a 11 game winless run between February 11 and April 22. However, with 2 wins from last three games, Cooper has steered Nottingham Forest towards safety and ensuring their Premier League status for next season.

Resounding wins over Brighton and Southampton on either sides of a narrow defeat to Brentford has Forest sitting 16th in the table, three points ahead of 18th placed Leicester City. Moreover, Cooper’s side has also scored double the goals (10) than Lampard’s Chelsea (5) in the last five league games. There’s every bit of chance that the Foresters cause an upset at the Bridge.

The west Londoners will host Forest at Stamford Bridge on May 13, with the kick-off slated for 7:30 PM [IST].

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 13 May 2023 Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest 7:30 PM Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest – Squads

Chelsea

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Kai Havertz, Enzo Fernandez, N’Golo Kante, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Benoît Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Wesley Fofana

Predicted Line-up:

Kepa; Chalobah, Badiashile, Silva, Azpilicueta; Kante, Enzo Fernandez, Gallagher; Madueke, Felix, Mudryk

Nottingham Forest

Henderson, Keylor Navas, Joe Worrall, Ethan Horvath, Ryan Yates, Scott McKenna, Brennan Johnson, Gaëtan Bong, Danilo, Cafú, Felipe, Renan Lodi, Lyle Taylor, Moussa Niakhaté, Jordan Smith, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sam Surridge, Orel Mangala, Neco Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jesse Lingard, Wayne Hennessey, Lewis O’Brien, Harry Toffolo, Emmanuel Denni, Willy Boly, Serge Aurier

Predicted Line-up:

Navas; Aurier, Felipe, Niakhaté, Lodi; Yates, Mangala, Danilo; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest – Where to watch, Livestreaming

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest will be shown live on StarSports Network’s StarSports Select SD and HD channels in India. The game will also be broadcast live on the DisneyPlus Hotstar app.