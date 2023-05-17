Piers Morgan has never been afraid to express his feelings about his beloved club Arsenal, and his newest theory has once again dragged his close friend Cristiano Ronaldo into it. The British broadcaster believes that if Arsenal had roped in Cristiano Ronaldo for free after his Manchester United exit, they would have won the Premier League.

Arsenal’s stuttering title bid appeared to have hit new low on Sunday, when they were soundly defeated 3-0 at home by Brighton. Mikel Arteta’s side have dropped points for the sixth time in seven games, leaving Man City needing only one win from their last three Premier League games to retain the title.

Morgan reveals Cristiano Ronaldo was ‘keen’ on Arsenal move

After spending much of the season rooting for Arsenal to win their first title in 19 years, Piers Morgan slammed the Gunners for their apparent lack of grit. He tweeted:

“All over. Totally outplayed by a team that just lost 1-5 to Everton. A horribly lacklustre, passion-devoid, spiritless, pathetic performance that cements an inexplicably dismal run-in to a season which promised so much. Bottom line: we choked.”

The argument hasn’t ended there, as is so frequently the case with the notorious TV host. Following his explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo in December, which resulted in the Premier League legend departing Manchester United, Morgan pushed Arteta to sign the former Real Madrid player on a short-term contract.

Instead, the Portugal captain arrived in Saudi Arabia on a mega-money deal with Al Nassr, and, like Arsenal, has seen his title hopes with his new club fade in the final stages of the season. Morgan was questioned on Twitter, after releasing his wish-list for Arteta’s summer shopping binge: “Where is Ronaldo Piers? WHERE IS RONALDO?”

The TalkTV host, ever obstinate, doubled down on his initial assessment, even claiming that the all-time greatest international striker was eager to move to the Emirates. Morgan wrote in response:

“Mock all you like, but if we’d signed Ronaldo when he left Utd, until the end of the season – as he was keen to do btw – we would have won the League. He knows how to win major trophies, and how to score goals when it really matters.”

While Arsenal may have lost on the Premier League title, Mikel Arteta’s team has qualified for the Champions League, and Piers has five players on his wish-list for the summer. Moises Caicedo and Kaoru Mitoma were both impressive in Brighton’s 3-0 win at The Emirates on Sunday.

Piers also likes Kim Min-jae of Napoli and Victor Osimhen, who has been linked with a £120 million move to Manchester United. Declan Rice is also on the list, with Arsenal reportedly prepared to pay £90 million for the West Ham captain. United and Manchester City are thought to be interested in signing Rice.

