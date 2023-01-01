SportzWiki Logo
Privacy and Cookies Policy

SportzWiki Media Private limited OPC (SW): PRIVACY AND COOKIES POLICY

Please read the following carefully to understand our views and practices regarding your personal data (“Information”) and how we will treat it.

For the purpose of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (“Act”), the data controller is:

SportzWiki Media Pvt. Ltd OPC.

Address: ………………….

This Privacy Policy (“Policy”) (together with our Terms and Conditions and any other documents referred to on it) sets out the basis on which any Information we collect from you, or that you provide to us, will be processed by us to enable us to manage your relationship with SportzWiki. By submitting your Information to us and/ or using SportzWiki services you confirm your consent to the use of your Information as set out in this Policy.

This purpose of this privacy policy is to give you a broader understanding of:

Information Collection

SportzWiki Media may collect and process the following Information about you:

How Information is Used

We may use your Information together with other information for the purposes of:

Sharing your Personal Data

SportzWiki Media will contract trusted third parties to process your information to provide us with services. These services include:

Your Rights

Some of these only apply in specific circumstances and are qualified in several respects by exemptions which are provided in data protection legislation. We will advise you in our response to your request if we are relying on any such exemptions.

Information Storage

All Information is stored in the database of the company. We take all reasonable steps to ensure that your information is kept secure and protected. We will only disclose personal information to other companies within associated or subsidiary companies and to business partners, successors in title to our business and suppliers that are engaged to process such information on our behalf.

Retention of your Personal Data

We will retain your personal data for the period necessary to provide you with Services. Accordingly, your personal data shall be maintained for up to 7 years following the closure of Your Account (if applicable) or the last contact with us emanating from you. Where it is no longer necessary to process your personal data, we will delete it securely. We may be subject to legal and regulatory requirements to keep personal data for a longer period, in particular pursuant to any applicable statutory limitation period.

IP Address

Your browser generates information, including which language the Website is displayed in, and your Internet Protocol address (“IP address”). An IP address is a set of numbers which is assigned to your computer during a browsing session. The IP address is generated whenever you log on to the internet via your internet service provider or your network. Your IP address is automatically logged by our servers and used to collect traffic data about visitors to our Website. We also use your IP address to help diagnose problems with our server, and to administer our Website.

Disclosure of Information

We are entitled to share the information we hold on you which includes Information and betting history with the regulator and licensing authority sporting bodies and other bodies, including the police, in order to investigate fraud, money laundering or sports integrity issues and to comply with our regulatory duties under applicable law. In such an event, SportzWiki Media will only disclose personal information which it deems to be necessary and proportionate to any such investigation and where it has been assured by such third party that it will be used in compliance with data protection legislation.

Cookies

Cookies are small text files that record Your preferences when You visit certain online pages, and are stored on Your computer or other connected device. We use a variety of first party and third-party cookies, as well as both persistent and session cookies. We and (where relevant) and our affiliates and third-party service providers use cookies to:

Online browsers can usually be set to either accept or decline cookies. However, if cookies are declined You may not be able to fully experience the interactive features of the Service. For fraud prevention purposes and to assist your navigation of this website, we may send ‘cookies’ from this website to your computer. We do not obtain, and are not in any way able to gather any personal data from your computer or gather personal information, a cookie cannot view your hard drive or perform any commands on your device or computer. We will not gather any personal data about you unless you personally input this information into our server. Furthermore, computer viruses are not passed through the use of ‘cookies’ via your browser. You may choose to disable ‘cookies’ via your web browser, however this website may not work properly as a result.

