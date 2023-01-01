SportzWiki Media Private limited OPC (SW): PRIVACY AND COOKIES POLICY

Please read the following carefully to understand our views and practices regarding your personal data (“Information”) and how we will treat it.

For the purpose of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (“Act”), the data controller is:

SportzWiki Media Pvt. Ltd OPC.

This Privacy Policy (“Policy”) (together with our Terms and Conditions and any other documents referred to on it) sets out the basis on which any Information we collect from you, or that you provide to us, will be processed by us to enable us to manage your relationship with SportzWiki. By submitting your Information to us and/ or using SportzWiki services you confirm your consent to the use of your Information as set out in this Policy.

This purpose of this privacy policy is to give you a broader understanding of:

what information we collect;

how we use that information;

how this information is shared;

your rights; and

other useful privacy and security related matters.

Information Collection

SportzWiki Media may collect and process the following Information about you:

Information that you enter when registering for a SportzWiki Media account, posting material or requesting further services. We may also ask you for information when you enter a competition or promotion, and if you report a problem with our Services.

If you contact us, we may keep a record of that correspondence. Telephone calls to and from our Call Centre are recorded for training and security purposes along with the resolution of any queries arising from the service you receive.

Details of transactions you carry out in respect of our services and of the fulfilment of your transactions.

Details of your visits to our website (including, but not limited to, traffic data, location data, cookies, weblogs, IP Addresses and other communication data) and any other resources that you access.

Social Media engagement.

How Information is Used

We may use your Information together with other information for the purposes of:

Creating and managing your accounts.

Improving and personalising the services that we offer you.

Processing your transactions, wagers and winnings.

Complying with our duties under applicable law and regulations.

Building personal profiles.

Providing you with marketing information and information concerning promotional offers by post, email, telephone and other means. Please adjust your account settings if you do not wish to receive any or all of these services.

To help us make credit decisions about you, to prevent fraud, to check your age and identity and to prevent money laundering. Please note we may use third parties for these purposes and these third parties may keep a record of the information.

To notify you about changes to our service.

To comply with relevant regulations regarding your registration and to verify the accuracy of the personal data you provide to us, including disclosure of such information to third parties (including financial institutions, age verification, and credit reference agencies) in connection with such purposes (a record of the search will be retained and the third party may use the information to assist other companies for verification purposes) (necessary to comply with a legal obligation).

Sharing your Personal Data

SportzWiki Media will contract trusted third parties to process your information to provide us with services. These services include:

We may occasionally be required by law, court order or governmental authority to disclose certain types of personal data.

If we believe doing so is necessary to protect the rights, property, security, or safety of us, our service, other users, or the public;

To enforce our General Terms or any other agreements we have in place with you, this includes, but is not limited to, age verification, KYC and fraud prevention;

To investigate and defend ourselves or others against any third-party claims or allegations; and

While negotiating or in relation to a business transaction, such as a merger, change of control, sale of assets, or bankruptcy.

Marketing and market research.

Your Rights

Some of these only apply in specific circumstances and are qualified in several respects by exemptions which are provided in data protection legislation. We will advise you in our response to your request if we are relying on any such exemptions.

Access to personal data: You have a right to request a copy of the personal information that we hold about you. Should you wish to make such a request, please email [email protected]. You should include adequate information to identify yourself and relevant contact information that will reasonably assist us in fulfilling your request. Your request will be dealt with as soon as possible.

Correction of Personal data: You can request us to correct any personal data that we are processing about you which is incorrect. We provide you with online account settings and tools to access the information we hold on your account or email [email protected]. Please remember to always ensure your data is current and updated.

Right to withdraw consent: Where we have relied upon your consent to process your personal data, you have the right to withdraw that consent. To change your marketing preferences, you can visit the Account tab when you log into your account or the email us [email protected].

Right of erasure: You can request us to erase your personal data where there is no compelling or regulatory reason to continue processing. This right is not a guaranteed or absolute right.

Right to data portability: This right allows you to obtain your personal data that you have provided to us with your consent or which was necessary for us to provide. This information will be provided in a machine-readable format such as .csv (readable on Microsoft Excel or equivalent) or .pdf (readable on Adobe Acrobat or equivalent);

Right to request an explanation of the logic involved where we make decisions about you solely through automated means.

Information Storage

All Information is stored in the database of the company. We take all reasonable steps to ensure that your information is kept secure and protected. We will only disclose personal information to other companies within associated or subsidiary companies and to business partners, successors in title to our business and suppliers that are engaged to process such information on our behalf.

Retention of your Personal Data

We will retain your personal data for the period necessary to provide you with Services. Accordingly, your personal data shall be maintained for up to 7 years following the closure of Your Account (if applicable) or the last contact with us emanating from you. Where it is no longer necessary to process your personal data, we will delete it securely. We may be subject to legal and regulatory requirements to keep personal data for a longer period, in particular pursuant to any applicable statutory limitation period.

IP Address

Your browser generates information, including which language the Website is displayed in, and your Internet Protocol address (“IP address”). An IP address is a set of numbers which is assigned to your computer during a browsing session. The IP address is generated whenever you log on to the internet via your internet service provider or your network. Your IP address is automatically logged by our servers and used to collect traffic data about visitors to our Website. We also use your IP address to help diagnose problems with our server, and to administer our Website.

Disclosure of Information

We are entitled to share the information we hold on you which includes Information and betting history with the regulator and licensing authority sporting bodies and other bodies, including the police, in order to investigate fraud, money laundering or sports integrity issues and to comply with our regulatory duties under applicable law. In such an event, SportzWiki Media will only disclose personal information which it deems to be necessary and proportionate to any such investigation and where it has been assured by such third party that it will be used in compliance with data protection legislation.

Cookies

Cookies are small text files that record Your preferences when You visit certain online pages, and are stored on Your computer or other connected device. We use a variety of first party and third-party cookies, as well as both persistent and session cookies. We and (where relevant) and our affiliates and third-party service providers use cookies to:

tracks the use of the Service;

monitor traffic to the Service;

improves the Service by making it easier and more relevant for You;

obtains and pass on analytics regarding Your use of the Website and the Service

to understand Your preferences for advertising purposes; and

to provide You with relevant advertising when visiting our Website.

Online browsers can usually be set to either accept or decline cookies. However, if cookies are declined You may not be able to fully experience the interactive features of the Service. For fraud prevention purposes and to assist your navigation of this website, we may send ‘cookies’ from this website to your computer. We do not obtain, and are not in any way able to gather any personal data from your computer or gather personal information, a cookie cannot view your hard drive or perform any commands on your device or computer. We will not gather any personal data about you unless you personally input this information into our server. Furthermore, computer viruses are not passed through the use of ‘cookies’ via your browser. You may choose to disable ‘cookies’ via your web browser, however this website may not work properly as a result.