Bio

Raven Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Levy is 6’1” and his billed weight is 235 lbs. He was born on September 8, 1964 and currently the former two times ECW World Heavyweight Champion is 59 years old. He had been a top star of the 90s and 2000s wrestling world and he has won major championships from all over the wrestling world.

Raven: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Raven Early Life

Raven was born on September 8, 1964 and currently he is 59 years old. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is the place where Raven born. He attended Lake Worth Community High School and graduated from it in the year 1982. He also studied in the University of Delaware where he earned a degree on Criminal Justice.

Who is Raven

Raven is a 59 year old semi retired American professional wrestler who is presently active on the independent circuit. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE, ECW, WCW, and TNA Wrestling. He has also won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling.

Raven WWE Debut

Before making his appearance as Raven in WWE for the first time in 2000, he made various appearances in the promotion. His first appearance was back in 1990. His first match was booked in WWE Prime Time Wrestling show against Koko B. Ware in a losing effort. He also made multiple WWE appearances from 1993 to 1994, under the ring name Johnny Polo.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Levy had been a childhood wrestling fan and he made his wrestling debut in February 1988 at the age of 23. He had been trained under Larry Sharpe at the Monster Factory in New Jersey. His trainer Larry Sharpe was also a famous professional wrestler and he trained multiple top stars. Levy was one of the biggest wrestlers Larry Sharpe trained.

Debut

Levy made his in ring debut in February 1988 at the age of 23. His first match was against Jimmy Jack Funk. He worked on various independent circuit wrestling promotions during his early career. He also played different gimmicks. One of his early characters during his indie days was Matman which was inspired from world famous DC Superhero Batman.

Early Opportunities in WWE

Levy got his first opportunity to work in WWE back in 1990 in an episode of WWE Prime Time Wrestling. It was a television show of WWE during that time. His first match was against professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware. Levy met the legend of pro wrestling in his first WWE match in a losing effort.

First WWE Run

From 1992 to 1993, he got the opportunity to work in WCW. He worked under the ring name Scotty Flamingo on his first run in WCW and he even defeated Brian Pillman to win the WCW Light Heavyweight Championship. He received a lower mid card in his first run with the promotion. He left WCW after some disagreement with booker Bill Watts and joined WWE in 1993.

WWE Run as a Manager

He mostly worked as a manager in WWE during his first run with the promotion. He worked under the ring name Johnny Polo and he played the character of a spoiled rich kid. He managed various names during the time including the likes of Adam Bomb and The Quebecers. His first run in WWE mostly remained as a non wrestling personnel.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Raven Raven Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Raven Height 6’1” Raven Weight 235 lbs. Relationship Status Divorced Raven Net Worth $2.5 Million Raven Eye Color Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1988 Mentor * Raven Signature Moves Bulldog, Piledriver, Knee Lift, Side Russian Legsweep Finishing Move(s) Raven Effect Theme Song / Raven Song / Raven Music ‘End Of Everything’ in WWE Catchphrases *

Raven Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Levy is estimated to be somewhere around $2.5 million. He is presently active on the independent circuit so he does not receive any fixed annual salary from any wrestling promotion. He was a top wrestling star throughout the 90s and 2000s.

Raven Family

Levy was born on September 8, 1964 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His father was Paul E. Levy was a renowned journalist and senior editor of The National Enquirer which is a famous American newspaper tabloid. Levy never shared any information about his mother. There is no information available on whether he has any siblings. He graduated from Lake Worth Community High School in 1982.

Championships and Accomplishments

Levy is extremely successful in terms of winning championship in the world of professional wrestling. He had been presented as a top star in major promotions like ECW and TNA Wrestling where he won multiple World titles. He had been a top mid card in WCW, and he also won the WWE Hardcore Championship 26 times in total.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF/WWE Hardcore Championship (26 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AWF Australasian Championship (1 time) ECW World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), ECW World Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Stevie Richards (2), Tommy Dreamer (1) and Mike Awesome (1) EWF Championship (1 time) GCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) HWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Hugh Morrus JCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Sexy Slim Goody MEWF Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA Central States Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), King of the Mountain (2005), Gauntlet for the Gold (2003 – Heavyweight), TNA Hall of Fame (2022) NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship (3 times), NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Top Gun (1), The Grappler (1), and Steve Doll (1), NWA Pacific Northwest Television Championship (1 time) 3PW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 22 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2003, Ranked No. 168 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the “PWI Years” in 2003 Ring Around The Northwest Newsletter – Wrestler of the Year (1989–1990) UXW Heavyweight Championship (4 times) USWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brian Christopher USWO Heavyweight Championship (1 time) USA Pro Heavyweight Championship (5 times) VCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WCW Light Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCW World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Perry Saturn Records Two times ECW World Heavyweight Champion, One Time NWA World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Levy has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE, ECW, WCW, and TNA Wrestling. In most of the promotions he worked in, he had been promoted as a top star. He won World Championships from ECW and TNA Wrestling. He was even treated as a top mid card in WCW. WWE is the only major wrestling promotion where he had been booked as a lower mid card as his primary target remained the WWE Hardcore Champion.

Personal Information Table

Raven Real Name / Full Name Scott Levy Birth Date September 8, 1964 Raven Age 59 Relationship Status Divorced Zodiac Sign Virgo Birthplace Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Nationality American Hometown Philadelphia, Pennsylvania School/College/University Lake Worth Community High School, University of Delaware Educational Qualification Graduate, Degree in Criminal Justice Religion Jew Raven Ethnicity White Current Residence Atlanta, Georgia Hobbies * Raven Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Raven Movies and TV Shows

Levy has appeared on multiple movies or television series mostly as guest stars. He first appeared in an episode of famous American television series Swift Justice back in 1996. He has also appeared in television series like MTV Ultimate Music Video Feud, MTV Beach Brawl, Win Ben Stein’s Money, and Donny & Marie. Reports suggest that he has appeared in at least four movies.

Raven Wife

Levy did not get married until his 40s and he got married for the first time in 2007. He got married to a woman named Selina Kyle. There is no report available on her. It is not even confirmed whether it was her real name, or a Batman themed gimmick. Reports suggest that they got divorced in 2013, and there is no report on whether the couple had any children. Levy never got married after that.

Main Event Success

Success in ECW

In 1995, Levy joined ECW and it was the beginning of his ultimate success. It was also the beginning of his iconic character Raven. From the very first day of joining the promotion, Levy had been treated as a main event star. One of the biggest turning points of his ECW career was his feud with Tommy Dreamer. It is not only one of the best feuds of his career, but one of the biggest feuds in ECW history.

Title Success in ECW

In January 1996, he defeated Sandman to win his first major World title in wrestling history; ECW World Heavyweight Championship. Sandman was another top rival of Levy’s ECW career. Levy had been a two times ECW World Heavyweight Champion, and he had also been a four times ECW World Tag Team Champion. He earned a lot of success in ECW in only a couple of years.

Return to WCW

Levy returned to WCW in 1997 and this time he played his Raven character in the promotion. He even brought his Raven’s Nest faction in WCW where it had been renamed as The Flock. Levy had been promoted as a top mid card in the promotion. He won the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship and also the WCW World Tag Team Championship.

Final WWE Run

In 1999, he returned to ECW for a short run and in 2000, he returned to WWE. Once again he played his Raven character in WWE, but he had only been promoted as a lower mid card in the promotion and his prime target remained the WWE Hardcore Championship which he won 26 times in total. Levy’s WWE run is considered one of the biggest missed opportunities ever.

TNA Run, Recent Days

Levy was released from the promotion in January 2003 and on the same month, he made his TNA Wrestling debut. He had been promoted as a top star of the promotion. He spent seven years in the promotion and he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship once. He has been active in independent circuit since 2008 and he is still active in the indies at the age of 59.

Iconic Quotes From Raven

“My earliest memories are not of anything specific, they’re more like memories of feelings as opposed to events. feelings of abandonment, feelings of loneliness, feelings of sadness. They say our destiny is formed in these earliest moments. That our fate is determined at this critical juncture. The chosen begin their path towards greatness, the ill-fated are doomed from the beginning.

“The unfortunate devour themselves, searching for annihilation. You see we are all prisoners of our own nature, locked in certain patterns of behavior. I could no sooner change the path that I’ve been placed upon, than stop a swallow from migrating, or a samu from spawning. So it is written, so it shall come to pass. “Quote The Raven Nevermore!”

“We all need a haven, a sanctuary, a place to hide, a place to escape, a place to dream and hope, a place where the darkness won’t seem so frightening. So it is written, so it shall come to pass. But for some the darkness is a relentless enemy that cannot be eluded. And once the darkness senses your fear, once it senses your pain, it is never far behind. I can empathize with these people. I can understand their futilly, I can feel their hopelessness. I feel their pain.”….”Quote The Raven Nevermore”

“I signed your contract, but I won’t conform to your rules. I put certain stipulations in the contract. I’ll sit where I want, I’ll wrestle when I want, I’ll wrestle who I want, I’ll wrestle how I want; that means no disqualification; and you, will pay me what I want. Quote the Raven, nevermore.”

“For two and half years Tommy Dreamer…we fought and epic battle…of mythic proportions. We had a friendship based on love and a hatred based on friendship. You scarred my face…you battered me unmercifully…and you took my girl. But the one thing that you could never do…was beat me Tommy. You could never beat me…and I always pinned you. Two and a half years Tommy…after I came to ECW to excersize your demons…it was time for you to graduate…so I gave you your victory.

“For two and a half years Tommy Dreamer…I stayed away from ECW…and with me gone…your life lost it’s meaning…your career lost it’s purpose and your relationship…with Beulah…lost it’s foundation..you’ve lost your focus Tommy..you lost the girl. Kaiser Souze said “The greatest trick..the devil ever pulled..was convincing the world that he didn’t exist”. Well Tommy…I exist and I am going to be your own personal demon..because this savior..has already been crucified..for your sins. Quote the Raven..Nevermore!!”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Raven

Levy had multiple top rivalries throughout his professional wrestling career. Most of his big rivalries came from his ECW run where he had been promoted as a main eventer. One of his biggest rivals in his wrestling career was Sandman. This rivalry is often regarded as “one of the most emotional rivalries in professional wrestling’s history”.

Another huge rivalry from Levy’s ECW career was against Tommy Dreamer. This is also one of the best feuds in ECW history and it helped Levy to gain his early momentum in the promotion. In WWE, he had feuds with the likes of Crash Holly and Al Snow, and these feuds were mostly for the WWE Hardcore Championship. Jeff Jarrett on the other hand was one of his biggest rivals from his TNA Wrestling run.

Raven Injury

Levy is a patient of type 2 diabetes and he struggled a lot to succeed in his later wrestling career. This has been a big barrier in front of his success. He is also diagnosed with borderline, histrionic and narcissistic personality disorder. These health conditions have been a big barrier in front of his success. He has also suffered multiple injuries.

Other Details

Levy appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. His appearance in a wrestling video game was in WCW/nWo Revenge which was released back in October 1998. He appeared in other WCW video games. He also appeared in ECW Hardcore Revolution video game.

The first WWE video game he appeared in was WWF Road To WrestleMania which was released exclusively for Gameboy Advanced. The first mainstream WWE video game in which appeared in was WWF SmackDown! Just Bring It which was a PS2 exclusive. His final appearance in a video game was in WWE SmackDown! Shut Your Mouth which was released in November 2002 exclusively for PS2.

Raven Social Media Accounts

Levy does not have any verified accounts on any social media platforms like Twitter or Instagram. However, there is an account on Instagram by his name which has a total following of 89.3K and it is believed to be his real account. You can check and follow him on the mentioned account here; Raven Twitter.

Raven Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) 2 (50.00%) 2CW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3PW 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AIW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AJPW 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) APW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AWR 5 (55.56%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (44.44%) ECW 126 (60.87%) 5 (2.42%) 76 (36.71%) ECW/IWA Japan 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Extreme Rising 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) FMW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FWA 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) Hardcore Homecoming 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HWA 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) IWA-MS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (100.00%) JCW 1 (14.29%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (85.71%) JCW/PWU 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) MCW (Memphis) 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) MLW 4 (44.44%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (55.56%) N/A 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) NWA TNA 25 (64.10%) 1 (2.56%) 13 (33.33%) NWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (100.00%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) ROH 3 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (66.67%) RPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) SMW/NWA 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) TNA 28 (40.58%) 2 (2.90%) 39 (56.52%) UWF (Carolina) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) VPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 61 (52.59%) 6 (5.17%) 49 (42.24%) WrestleCade 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WSU 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 19 (38.78%) 0 (0.00%) 30 (61.22%) WWF 81 (41.75%) 3 (1.55%) 110 (56.70%) WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) XPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) TOTAL 380 (48.53%) 20 (2.55%) 383 (48.91%)

Raven Manager

Levy had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career, including professional managers and his fellow professional wrestlers. During his early career in WCW, he had been regularly managed by J.T. Southern. He also been managed by various names during his WWE run including Terri Runnels in year 2000 for a short time period.

FAQS

Q. When did Raven start wrestling?

A. Raven started working in 1988

Q. How tall is Raven in feet?

A. Raven is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Raven manager?

A. Raven does had been managed by various names like J. T. Southern and Perry Saturn

Q. What is current Raven song?

A. Raven uses the song ‘End Of Everything’ in WWE and ‘What About Me’ in WCW

Q. Who is Raven mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Raven father?

A. Raven’s father was Paul F. Levy

Q. Who is currently Raven girlfriend?

A. Raven is currently single

Q. Who is Raven brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Raven worth?

A. Raven’s net worth is something around $2.5m

Q. How many times Raven won the WWE Hardcore title?

A. Raven had been a twenty six times WWE Hardcore Champion