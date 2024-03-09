Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Announced For A Match At WWE PLE

The marquee matchup scenarios around Wrestlemania 40 have been amped up in the presence of The Rock over the past several months. The WWE Legend returned to the WWE to join his cousin Roman Reigns to make The Bloodline even stronger. He was present, last week on Smackdown to address a challenge issued by Cody Rhodes and laid down a counter-challenge.

At that address, The Rock proceeded to reject Cody Rhodes’ Wrestlemania 40 challenge for a one-on-one showdown. The Brahma Bull then pitched a tag team match featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins against Roman Reigns and himself for Night One of the Show of Shows.

In the main event segment of Smackdown, Rhodes, and Rollins were out to address the challenge. They came out from the crowd instead of the stage with the security surrounding the ring. After blasting Rock for his recent heel antics, Rhodes asked if he had the authority to announce a match and then add stipulations to it.

Rollins then accepted the challenge to make the tag team match official at Wrestlemania 40. Rock also reminded Rhodes and Rollins that he’s their boss and then added another stipulation to WrestleMania 40: If Cody doesn’t finish the story at WrestleMania 40, then Cody will never get to compete for the WWE Championship again.

The original stipulation will also have a lot of implications for the main event of WrestleMania 40 between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. If Rhodes and Rollins can win this match, The Bloodline will be barred from the Roman vs. Rhodes match on Night 2, and it’ll just be Roman and Cody one-on-one in the ring. But if Rock and Roman win this match, then Roman vs. Rhodes on Night Two will be a “Bloodline Rules” match which means anything goes.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. As of this writing, the rumored match card for the PLE is given below,

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– Tag Team Match: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (TBA)

– LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (TBA)

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso (TBA)