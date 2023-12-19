AUS vs PAK: Nathan Lyon Can Bowl Pretty Much In Any Conditions – Pat Cummins Hails Veteran Off-Spinner For His Adaptability In Different Conditions

Australian captain Pat Cummins stated that veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has been the most significant bowler for the side in the longer format of the game and that he believes the spinner will play for the country for a few more years.

Nathan Lyon grabbed his 500th Test wicket on the fourth day of Australia’s rout in Perth, dismissing Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, and the off-spinner now have Shane Warne (708 wickets) and Glenn McGrath (563) in his sights as he nears the end of his career. The 36-year-old became only the fourth Test spinner in history to reach 500 Test wickets against Pakistan.

Speaking to the media, Pat Cummins praised Nathan Lyon as the most important bowler in their bowling lineup, believing that he allows the pace bowlers to be rotated throughout the game and that he has a lot of red-ball cricket ahead of him.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that he (Lyon) is probably the most important cog in our bowling line-up, This game is probably a little bit different. But most games where he’s bowling 30 overs a day, basically just put him down one end and he’s not going to go for many runs. He’s going to take a few wickets and then us quick bowlers can just rotate through the other end.”

“No doubt he was missed over there in England (during this year’s Ashes series) for sure. As a captain, it makes it a lot easier knowing that bloke who has played 100-odd Test matches that knows his craft, and can bowl pretty much in any conditions, you just let him get to work so it’s great having him back. Yeah, another 500 to go,” Pat Cummins said.

Nathan Lyon has been a mainstay in Australia’s red-ball cricket since his debut in 2011. His targeted off-spin bowling has gained him worldwide acclaim. The veteran took five wickets as Australia thrashed Pakistan by 360 runs to take a 1-0 lead.

Lyon is the eighth bowler in Test history to reach 500 wickets in test cricket, and the third Australian, following Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath. He also became the fourth spinner to join Muthiah Muralidaran, Shane Warner, and Anil Kumble on the elusive list.

Over the next six weeks, Australia will play two more Tests against Pakistan before hosting the West Indies in a two-game series in Adelaide and Brisbane before the end of January, with the veteran off-spinner seeking to add to his already outstanding 501 Test scalps.