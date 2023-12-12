BPL 2024: 10th Edition Of Bangladesh Premier League Is Set To Begin On January 19

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Governing Council has announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the BPL. The T20 franchise league in Bangladesh will begin on January 19, although with a minor delay owing to national elections. The tournament’s one-and-a-half-month run will come to an end on March 1.

Bangladesh Premier League will be hosted in three venues for the next season with Mirpur’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Chattogram’s Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Twelve matches will be hosted in Sylhet, twelve in Chattogram, while the remaining 22 will be staged in Mirpur.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the tournament schedule on Monday, which runs from January 19 until March 1. The ILT20 will be held in the United Arab Emirates from January 19 to February 17. The SA20 league in South Africa will run from January 10 to February 10. The Australian BBL began on December 7 and will conclude on January 24.

The BPL will be staged in Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet as usual, with the playoffs beginning on February 25 in Dhaka. The first match of the tournament will be played on January 19 in Mirpur. The Sylhet phase will commence on January 26.

The game’s second phase will commence on February 6 in Dhaka. On February 13, the Chattogram phase will commence. The league’s third and final phase will begin on February 23 in Dhaka with the season’s final two matches. Comilla Victorians is the defending champion, winning their fourth title, and becoming the most successful team

The inaugural match this time will see current champions Comilla Victorians versus newcomers Dhaka. Sylhet Strikers will play Chattogram Challengers on the same day. With the exception of the second qualifier on February 27 and the final on March 1, all of the remaining days will be doubleheader games, with two matches per day.

Because many of the teams rely heavily on overseas recruiting from Pakistan around the globe, the PSL in Pakistan will be played from mid-February to mid-March, which may have the greatest impact on the BPL.

The BPL featured 25 Pakistani cricketers last season, including top players like Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan, Players from Afghanistan, England, and the West Indies are in high demand in the BPL.