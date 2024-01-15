Dhoni Bhai Is Known For Man-Management Skills And..: Shikhar Dhawan Compares MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli’s Captaincy Styles

Veteran opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has opened up about the captaincy style of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The left-handed batsman made his debut in international cricket under Dhoni’s captaincy before going on to become a key member of the white-ball teams led by Kohli.

When India won the Champions Trophy in 2013 under Dhoni’s captaincy, Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-scorer. While no other batsman could even reach 250 runs, he scored 363 runs. Even in the 2015 World Cup, he was India’s highest run-scorer as the Men in Blue made it to the semifinals.

In 2017 when Team India played in the Champions Trophy under Kohli’s captaincy, Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-scorer once again. He saw the captaincy style of both Kohli and Dhoni from very close quarters and recently explained the similarities and differences between them.

Shikhar Dhawan on MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli’s captaincy:

Speaking to the Times of India, Shikhar Dhawan began by saying that both Kohli and Dhoni have different personalities and different styles of captaincy. Talking about Dhoni, he praised the former India skipper for his cool and calm demeanour as well as his man-management skills.

“Both MS Dhoni bhai and Virat Kohli have distinct styles of captaincy, shaped by their personalities, approaches to the game, and leadership philosophies. I have played under them & have good relations with them. I think both of them are exceptional cricketers and everyone wants to become like them only,” said Shikhar Dhawan.

“Dhoni bhai is known for his calm and composed demeanor on the field, regardless of the match situation. This cool-headed approach has been a hallmark of his captaincy. Dhoni bhai is often praised for his instinctive decision-making.

“He trusts his cricketing instincts and has a knack for making the right calls, particularly in pressure situations. Dhoni bhai is known for his effective man-management skills. He remains calm under pressure and is supportive of his players, creating a positive team environment,” he added.

Speaking about Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan said that the star batsman relies on youngsters and encourages them. He also praised Kohli for prioritizing fitness and improving the team culture regarding fitness.

“Virat Kohli has cultivated a youthful and energetic team environment. He encourages young talents and is willing to back them, providing opportunities for them to flourish. Kohli places a strong emphasis on fitness and conditioning.

“This focus on physical fitness has become a key aspect of the team culture under his captaincy. Kohli leads from the front with his performances. His aggressive style of batting often sets the tone for the team, and he expects a similar level of intensity from his players,” he added.