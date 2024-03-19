England Women’s beat New Zealand Women’s by 27 runs in opening T20I in Dunedin

England Women secured victory in their IT20 opener against New Zealand, winning by 27 runs at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin.

Maia Bouchier hit 43, while captain Heather Knight scored 63 as England finished their innings on 160/4.

Bowler Lauren Bell took two wickets, her first off just the third ball of the innings while Georgia Plimmer was dismissed by Sarah Glenn.

White Ferns captain Suzie Bates led the way with the bat for the hosts with 65 from 51 balls as New Zealand finished on 133/5.

Knight’s outfit return to action on Friday (22 March) where they take on the White Ferns in Nelson.

England Women’s Fixtures and Results

New Zealand Women v England Women fixtures (all timings in GMT)

19 March – 1st IT20 – Dunedin – England win by 27 runs

22 March – 2nd IT20 – Nelson

24 March – 3rd IT20 – Nelson

27 March – 4th IT20 – Wellington

29 March – 5th IT20 – Wellington

31 March – 1st ODI – Wellington

3 April – 2nd ODI – Hamilton

6 April – 3rd ODI – Hamilton