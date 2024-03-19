sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • England Women’s beat New Zealand Women’s by 27 runs in opening T20I in Dunedin

England Women’s beat New Zealand Women’s by 27 runs in opening T20I in Dunedin

Sw Staff

Mar 19, 2024 at 1:07 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
England Women&#8217;s beat New Zealand Women&#8217;s by 27 runs in opening T20I in Dunedin

England Women secured victory in their IT20 opener against New Zealand, winning by 27 runs at University of Otago Oval, Dunedin.

Maia Bouchier hit 43, while captain Heather Knight scored 63 as England finished their innings on 160/4.

Bowler Lauren Bell took two wickets, her first off just the third ball of the innings while Georgia Plimmer was dismissed by Sarah Glenn.

White Ferns captain Suzie Bates led the way with the bat for the hosts with 65 from 51 balls as New Zealand finished on 133/5.

Knight’s outfit return to action on Friday (22 March) where they take on the White Ferns in Nelson.

Suzie Bates
Suzie Bates. Photo Credit: Getty Images.

England Women’s Fixtures and Results

New Zealand Women v England Women fixtures (all timings in GMT)

19 March – 1st IT20 – Dunedin – England win by 27 runs

22 March – 2nd IT20 – Nelson

24 March – 3rd IT20 – Nelson

27 March – 4th IT20 – Wellington

29 March – 5th IT20 – Wellington

31 March – 1st ODI – Wellington

3 April – 2nd ODI – Hamilton

6 April – 3rd ODI – Hamilton

Tagged:

England

Georgia Plimmer

hamilton

New Zealand

Oval Dunedin

Sarah Glenn

Suzie Bates

Wellington

Related Article
England Women&#8217;s beat New Zealand Women&#8217;s by 27 runs in opening T20I in Dunedin
England Women’s beat New Zealand Women’s by 27 runs in opening T20I in Dunedin

Mar 19, 2024, 1:07 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy
Desktop Banner
Mobile Banner