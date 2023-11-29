Fans Likely To Get Free Pass For India Women’s Cricket Matches Against England And Australia In Mumbai

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced on Tuesday that entrance to all of the upcoming matches of the Indian women’s cricket team against England and Australia will be free of charge at the Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

The cricket festival will start on November 29th with the India Women’s A team taking on their English counterparts in a three-match T20 series at the Wankhede Stadium. The matches will be played on November 29th, December 1st, and 3rd, with all games starting at 1:30 pm.

Minnu Mani has been appointed as the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, with Uma Chetry as her deputy for the England A series. She made her international debut in July this year during India’s tour of Bangladesh. Mani also represented the Delhi Capitals in the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

The spotlight will also be on Shreyanka Patil, a prospective India candidate who had a terrific run in the WPL earlier this year playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Patil was the first Indian player to participate in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.

“MCA president Amol Kale and the apex council unanimously passed the decision to encourage support for women’s cricket, Unlocking the gates for free entry not only fills the stadium but also opens the door to a world of empowerment through women’s T20 cricket,” said secretary Ajinkya Naik.

Following this, the India women’s senior team will play against England in a three-match T20I series starting on December 6th. The second and third games will take place at Wankhede Stadium on December 9th and 10th, respectively, with all matches starting at 7:00 pm. After this, India and England will play a one-off Test at the DY Patil Stadium from December 14th to 17th.

India’s home series against the Australian Women’s team will begin with a one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium from December 21st to 24th, followed by a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be played on December 28th, the second on December 30th, and the third on January 2nd, 2024. All of these matches will start at 1:30 pm and will be held at the Wankhede Stadium.

India’s Women A Squad:

Minnu Mani (C), Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Shreyanka Patil, G. Trisha, Vrinda Dinesh, Gnanananda Divya, Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Rashi Kanojiya, Mannat Kashyap, Anusha Bareddy, Monica Patel, Kashavee Gautham, Jintimani Kalita, Prakashika Naik.