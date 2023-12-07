Gautam Gambhir Does Not Even Respect His Senior Players, Including Viru Bhai – S Sreesanth

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir Does Not Even Respect His Senior Players, Including Viru Bhai – S Sreesanth

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Dec 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM

Gautam Gambhir Does Not Even Respect His Senior Players, Including Viru Bhai &#8211; S Sreesanth

Former Indian pace bowler S Sreesanth has levelled some serious allegations about the former Indian World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir following a heated exchange between them in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Eliminator on Thursday.

During the eliminator game, Gautam Gambhir whacked S Sreesanth for a six and a four in the Capitals’ second over, but after the next ball was hit towards the fielder for a dot, tempers boiled between the two in the field. At the end of the sixth over, Sreesanth and Gambhir exchanged words at the non-striker end, which caused heads to turn.

After the completion of the game, S Sreesanth launched a lengthy tirade against Gambhir, naming him ‘Mr. Fighter’ and accusing the former India opener of picking fights for the sake of picking fights. Although Sreesanth did not reveal the details of Gambhir’s ‘rude’ statements to him, he did promise to do so in the future.

S Sreesanth
S Sreesanth Credits: Twitter

“Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai.

“That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” S Sreesanth said.

Gautam Gambhir is no stranger to disagreements. He got into a heated altercation with Virat Kohli earlier this year after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match. A few months later, during the Asia Cup, Gambhir caused a stir by responding to a part of the audience yelling ‘Kohli.’

I Fought That Battle With All Your Support – S Sreesanth

S Sreesanth did not elaborate on Gambhir’s claimed verbal insults, but it looks to be related to his role in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. Why, you may ask? Because Sreesanth alluded to his struggle and used language like ‘they want to bring me down’.

“I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable”.

S Sreesanth played for India. (Source: AP File)
S Sreesanth Credits: Twitter

“My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said,” S Sreesanth added.

Coming into the game, the India Capitals held their nerve against the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to win and advance to Qualifier 2 of Legends League Cricket (LLC) Season 2 against the Manipal Tigers on Thursday.

Batting first, the reigning champions India Capitals produced a massive 223 for the loss of seven wickets. The Gujarat Giants responded by losing the same amount of wickets but falling short by 12 runs.

Tagged:

Gautam Gambhir

Legends League Cricket

S Sreesanth

Virender Sehwag

Gautam Gambhir Does Not Even Respect His Senior Players, Including Viru Bhai – S Sreesanth

Dec 7, 2023, 12:55 PM

IND vs AUS: He Has Been Doing It Consistently&#8230; &#8211; S Sreesanth Compares Young Indian Finisher To The Great Muhammad Ali
IND vs AUS: He Has Been Doing It Consistently… – S Sreesanth Compares Young Indian Finisher To The Great Muhammad Ali

Dec 3, 2023, 5:21 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: It Could Be A One-sided Match If Our Seamers Bowl Under Lights &#8211; S Sreesanth Sounds Confident Of India&#8217;s Pace-bowling Attack
ODI World Cup 2023: It Could Be A One-sided Match If Our Seamers Bowl Under Lights – S Sreesanth Sounds Confident Of India’s Pace-bowling Attack

Nov 15, 2023, 3:02 PM

New Zealand Are Never Going To Win, Please Think Before You Speak &#8211; S Sreesanth Hits Back At Simon Doull Over His Comments On Indian Team
New Zealand Are Never Going To Win, Please Think Before You Speak – S Sreesanth Hits Back At Simon Doull Over His Comments On Indian Team

Sep 27, 2023, 11:40 AM

We Will Take Revenge For The 2019 World Cup &#8211; S Sreesanth Sounds Confident Of India Beating New Zealand In ODI The World Cup Final
We Will Take Revenge For The 2019 World Cup – S Sreesanth Sounds Confident Of India Beating New Zealand In ODI The World Cup Final

Sep 24, 2023, 4:12 PM

IND vs AUS: Say Anything, Why Are You Lying Like This &#8211; S Sreesanth Recalls Memories Of Introducing Sanju Samson To Rahul Dravid
IND vs AUS: Say Anything, Why Are You Lying Like This – S Sreesanth Recalls Memories Of Introducing Sanju Samson To Rahul Dravid

Sep 24, 2023, 12:19 PM

