Gautam Gambhir Does Not Even Respect His Senior Players, Including Viru Bhai – S Sreesanth

Former Indian pace bowler S Sreesanth has levelled some serious allegations about the former Indian World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir following a heated exchange between them in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) Eliminator on Thursday.

During the eliminator game, Gautam Gambhir whacked S Sreesanth for a six and a four in the Capitals’ second over, but after the next ball was hit towards the fielder for a dot, tempers boiled between the two in the field. At the end of the sixth over, Sreesanth and Gambhir exchanged words at the non-striker end, which caused heads to turn.

After the completion of the game, S Sreesanth launched a lengthy tirade against Gambhir, naming him ‘Mr. Fighter’ and accusing the former India opener of picking fights for the sake of picking fights. Although Sreesanth did not reveal the details of Gambhir’s ‘rude’ statements to him, he did promise to do so in the future.

“Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter. One who always fights with all his colleagues. For no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his senior players, including Viru bhai.

“That’s exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn’t have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir,” S Sreesanth said.

Gautam Gambhir is no stranger to disagreements. He got into a heated altercation with Virat Kohli earlier this year after Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match. A few months later, during the Asia Cup, Gambhir caused a stir by responding to a part of the audience yelling ‘Kohli.’

I Fought That Battle With All Your Support – S Sreesanth

S Sreesanth did not elaborate on Gambhir’s claimed verbal insults, but it looks to be related to his role in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. Why, you may ask? Because Sreesanth alluded to his struggle and used language like ‘they want to bring me down’.

“I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable”.

“My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. He said things he shouldn’t have said. I will surely let you know what he said,” S Sreesanth added.

Coming into the game, the India Capitals held their nerve against the Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator to win and advance to Qualifier 2 of Legends League Cricket (LLC) Season 2 against the Manipal Tigers on Thursday.

Batting first, the reigning champions India Capitals produced a massive 223 for the loss of seven wickets. The Gujarat Giants responded by losing the same amount of wickets but falling short by 12 runs.