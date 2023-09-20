IND vs AUS: Mohammad Kaif Backs Ravichandran Ashwin Over Washington Sundar To Make It Into The World Cup Squad In Absence Of Axar Patel

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan have shared their verdict on the surprise inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin in the India squad for the three-match ODI Series against Australia on their home soil. The Indian veteran off-spinner last played an ODI match for India in January 2022 on a tour of South Africa.

India called up Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar after star all-rounder Axar Patel tore his quadriceps during the Asia Cup to offer the team’s management a backup plan for the World Cup in case things don’t go well for the left-handed all-rounder in the next couple of weeks.

Speaking to the media, Mohammad Kaif believes that Axar Patel’s injury has opened up the doors for the Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin in the ODI squad and noted that the quadriceps injury typically requires two to three weeks to recover from, and he asserted that Ashwin is always a better option than Washington Sundar given his experience playing international cricket.

“If Axar hadn’t been injured then we wouldn’t have seen this move and Ashwin would have never been in the scene. Now Axar has suffered a strain injury and that takes time to recover from. No matter what they say that he will be back in a week’s time but such injuries take at least 2-3 weeks to recover from.

“That is why they went for the experience in Ashwin. And remember, there is no comparison between Ashwin and Sundar. He has 900 wickets (712) across formats!” Mohammad Kaif said.

Ashwin is one of India’s most experienced and skilful spin-bowling all-rounders in the country. Although he has not played any ODI match for a long time, he has a total of 151 wickets in 113 ODIs and his experience can come in handy for the team.

The 37-year-old was a member of the Indian side that won the ODI World Cup at home in 2011, but he only got to play in two games. If given the chance to play in the ODI World Cup 2023, he might be crucial to the team’s success.

There Is No Planning Here – Irfan Pathan On Ravichandran Ashwin’s Inclusion In The Team

Irfan Pathan wasn’t too pleased with the idea behind bringing back Ravichandran Ashwin for the ODI setup after the uncertainty surrounding Axar Patel’s return to the team and feels that the team management doesn’t have the planning to get their backup ready for the World Cup and reckons that the lack of the game time would be the cause of concern for the team going into the marquee event in India.

“You get a better spinner than Ashwin in the entire world. But in a tournament as big as the World Cup, where there is immense pressure, you can’t expect a senior player to walk in and play for the team in a format which he hasn’t played for a long time and prove his worth. So you are leaving it entirely to fate. There is no planning here”.

“Had there been a plan for Ashwin, they should have given him some game time before the World Cup. Yes, he will be playing against Australia, but is that enough? You have to bowl for 10 overs, adjust in the team as well, and give India that result. It isn’t that easy. Planning should have been better,” Irfan Pathan said.

Ravichandran Ashwin can be lethal against the Left-hand batter in the ODI World Cup if provided an opportunity and he may replace Kuldeep Yadav in the starting lineup in the event of an injury. He has shown time and again how important he could be with bat in hand in the mega event.