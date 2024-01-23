sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic

All

Cricket News

  • Home /
  • Cricket /
  • IND vs ENG: Other Teams Might Be Better, But We Want To Be The Bravest – Brendon McCullum Opens Up On England’s Approach Against India

IND vs ENG: Other Teams Might Be Better, But We Want To Be The Bravest – Brendon McCullum Opens Up On England’s Approach Against India

Avinash T

Jan 23, 2024 at 2:13 PM

facebook iconlinkedin iconmail icontwitter iconWhatsApp iconTelegram icon
IND vs ENG: Other Teams Might Be Better, But We Want To Be The Bravest &#8211; Brendon McCullum Opens Up On England&#8217;s Approach Against India

England head coach Brendon McCullum said that England will be really brave in selecting their team and approach for the first Test against India, as they face one of cricket’s most difficult tasks of playing in Indian conditions.

Ben Stokes-led side is back to play for the first time in nearly six months since the conclusion of the Ashes series in red-ball cricket.

The Men In Blue has been dominant at home over the last decade in red-ball cricket, losing only three out of 46 matches since their last series defeat to Alastair Cook’s England in 2012. England must determine how daring to be with a young spin team that includes the experienced Jack Leach and newcomers Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, and Shoaib Bashir in their squad.

Speaking to the media before the India series, Brendon McCullum indicated that the team combination would be decided in the coming days and vowed that they would make a daring decision. He believes that India is a nation of potential, and the team intends to seize the opportunity to continue playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

England Cricket Team In Training Session
England Cricket Team In Training Session Credits: Twitter

“What balance we go for in terms of the side we’ll work out in the coming days, but the thing we need to be is really brave with whatever we decide.

“India is the land of opportunity and that’s what sits in front of us now, we’ll take the positive option. Other teams might be better, but we want to be the bravest. We’ve got to do that and that’s got to be factored into selection, too,” Brendon McCullum said.

England intends to take a more aggressive and risk-taking attitude to Test match cricket, rather than the traditional patient method in both batting and bowling. England’s top order is eager to face their opponents and willing to try to hit boundaries with every ball, but they will struggle to score runs against India’s quality bowling attack.

We’ll Obviously Make That Call As Last As What We Need To – Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum has stated that England captain Ben Stokes is ready to face India in the five-match Test series, which begins on January 25. The 32-year-old underwent knee surgery following the completion of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes Credits: Twitter
“He looks like a greyhound, He’s put the work in, everyone knows his work ethic is phenomenal. I’ve seen him running around and I think he’s good to go. We’ll obviously make that call as late as what we need to. But he’s put all the work in, and we’ll just have to wait and see,” Brendon McCullum added.
Ben Stokes has been suffering from knee issues since last year’s Test tour of New Zealand. The England red-ball captain only batted in the 2023 Ashes and 2023 World Cup due to a strained knee. He recently underwent surgery to ensure he is fully prepared for the high-octane Test series in India.

Tagged:

Ben Stokes

Brendon Mccullum

England National Cricket Team

IND vs ENG 2024

India National Cricket Team

Related Article
IND vs ENG: It Gives England A Glimmer Of Hope In The First Two Tests Of A Series &#8211; Nasser Hussain On Virat Kohli Opting Out Of First Two Games
IND vs ENG: It Gives England A Glimmer Of Hope In The First Two Tests Of A Series – Nasser Hussain On Virat Kohli Opting Out Of First Two Games

Jan 23, 2024, 4:43 PM

IND vs ENG: Other Teams Might Be Better, But We Want To Be The Bravest &#8211; Brendon McCullum Opens Up On England&#8217;s Approach Against India
IND vs ENG: Other Teams Might Be Better, But We Want To Be The Bravest – Brendon McCullum Opens Up On England’s Approach Against India

Jan 23, 2024, 2:12 PM

IND vs ENG: If A Sportsman Pulls Out For Personal Reasons, Respect It &#8211; Kevin Pietersen Urges Cricket Fans To Respect Virat Kohli&#8217;s Decision
IND vs ENG: If A Sportsman Pulls Out For Personal Reasons, Respect It – Kevin Pietersen Urges Cricket Fans To Respect Virat Kohli’s Decision

Jan 23, 2024, 1:41 PM

IND vs ENG: Trying To Be The Nice Guy And It Is Not Being Taken Well &#8211; Jasprit Bumrah Recalls Fierce Battle With James Anderson During 2021 Series
IND vs ENG: Trying To Be The Nice Guy And It Is Not Being Taken Well – Jasprit Bumrah Recalls Fierce Battle With James Anderson During 2021 Series

Jan 23, 2024, 1:21 PM

IND vs ENG: &#8220;Kuldeep Yadav As A Wrist Spinner Will Bring That Variation But&#8230;&#8221; &#8211; Harbhajan Singh Shares His Opinion On India&#8217;s Third Choice Spinner
IND vs ENG: “Kuldeep Yadav As A Wrist Spinner Will Bring That Variation But…” – Harbhajan Singh Shares His Opinion On India’s Third Choice Spinner

Jan 23, 2024, 12:30 PM

IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes&#8217; Batting And Captaincy Are So Vital For England &#8211; Michael Vaughan On Importance Of England Captain In India Series
IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes’ Batting And Captaincy Are So Vital For England – Michael Vaughan On Importance Of England Captain In India Series

Jan 23, 2024, 11:58 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy