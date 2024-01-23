IND vs ENG: Other Teams Might Be Better, But We Want To Be The Bravest – Brendon McCullum Opens Up On England’s Approach Against India

England head coach Brendon McCullum said that England will be really brave in selecting their team and approach for the first Test against India, as they face one of cricket’s most difficult tasks of playing in Indian conditions.

Ben Stokes-led side is back to play for the first time in nearly six months since the conclusion of the Ashes series in red-ball cricket.

The Men In Blue has been dominant at home over the last decade in red-ball cricket, losing only three out of 46 matches since their last series defeat to Alastair Cook’s England in 2012. England must determine how daring to be with a young spin team that includes the experienced Jack Leach and newcomers Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, and Shoaib Bashir in their squad.

Speaking to the media before the India series, Brendon McCullum indicated that the team combination would be decided in the coming days and vowed that they would make a daring decision. He believes that India is a nation of potential, and the team intends to seize the opportunity to continue playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

“What balance we go for in terms of the side we’ll work out in the coming days, but the thing we need to be is really brave with whatever we decide.

“India is the land of opportunity and that’s what sits in front of us now, we’ll take the positive option. Other teams might be better, but we want to be the bravest. We’ve got to do that and that’s got to be factored into selection, too,” Brendon McCullum said.

England intends to take a more aggressive and risk-taking attitude to Test match cricket, rather than the traditional patient method in both batting and bowling. England’s top order is eager to face their opponents and willing to try to hit boundaries with every ball, but they will struggle to score runs against India’s quality bowling attack.

We’ll Obviously Make That Call As Last As What We Need To – Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum has stated that England captain Ben Stokes is ready to face India in the five-match Test series, which begins on January 25. The 32-year-old underwent knee surgery following the completion of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.