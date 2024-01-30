IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja Likely To Be Ruled Out Of Remainder Of England Test Series – Reports

India’s elite all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to miss the rest of the challenging England series on home soil due to a hamstring injury. During India’s run chase on Day 4 in Hyderabad, Jadeja injured his hamstring while attempting a quick single.

India’s series has been going downhill after dominating the first two days of the Hyderabad Test. Jadeja had already been ruled out of the second test in Visakhapatnam due to hamstring concerns, and he is also expected to miss the next three tests, according to the Times of India.

Although there are reports within the Indian team that middle-order batsman KL Rahul will return for the third Test in Rajkot, Ravindra Jadeja is not expected to play for the remainder of the series. His run-out in the first test may have ruined India’s chances of winning, but it may also have ended his role in the series, as he was seen feeling his leg immediately while in great pain.

The 35-year-old took 3/88 in the first innings and picked up two wickets in the second. He also scored 87 runs and played a key role in India amassing 436 runs in the first innings.

Jadeja has been one of Team India’s best red-ball all-rounders, thanks to his improved batting abilities which have also influenced his bowling effectiveness. Although he has not been particularly efficient with the ball away from home, he has been proficient on subcontinent wickets, where the conditions are favourable for him.

Ravindra Jadeja was at his most accurate with the ball last year, capturing 33 wickets in 7 matches at an outstanding average of 19.39 and strike rate of 48.57. Despite the tough circumstances, he demonstrated remarkable batting ability on tricky wickets at home. He scored 281 runs at an average of 35.12 and was one of the finest all-rounders in the format in 2023.

Jadeja’s injury and likely absence are a major setback for India’s chances of recovering from their defeat in the first Test. He not only excels at his twin skills of spin-bowling and left-hand hitting, but he also wonderfully balances the Indian playing XI, allowing captain Rohit Sharma to deploy five bowlers.

In Jadeja’s absence, the selectors have called up Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar and Tamil Nadu all-rounder Washington Sundar for the second test in Vizag. While both cricketers show promise in their respective areas, they will not have the same impact on India’s fortunes as Jadeja.