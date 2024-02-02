IND vs ENG: Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami Likely To Be Ruled Out Of The Remainder Of The England Test Series – Reports

Ace Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will need extra time to recuperate from a hamstring injury that he sustained during the first test in Hyderabad, and pacer Mohammed Shami may miss the rest of India’s five-match Test series against England.

India’s series has been deteriorating since dominating the opening two days of the Hyderabad Test. Jadeja was previously ruled out of the second test in Visakhapatnam owing to hamstring issues, and he is slated to miss the next three tests, along with Mohammed Shami, who has failed to show his fitness ahead of the vital England series.

Although sources within the Indian camp suggest that middle-order batsman KL Rahul will return for the third Test in Rajkot, Ravindra Jadeja is unlikely to play the rest of the series. His run-out in the first test may have damaged India’s prospects of victory, but it could also have ended his involvement in the series, as he was spotted instantly feeling his leg while in tremendous pain.

The 35-year-old claimed 3/88 in the first innings and two wickets in the second. He also hit 87 runs and contributed significantly to India’s 436-run first innings total.

The Left-handed spin bowling all-rounder has been one of Team India’s greatest red-ball all-rounders, thanks to his increased batting skills, which have also influenced his bowling efficiency. Although he has not been particularly effective with the ball away from home, he has performed well on subcontinent pitches where the conditions are ideal for him.

The Veteran Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami may also not be available for the full series against England. The ODI World Cup 2023’s leading wicket-taker has been out of play for quite some time. The report stated that Shami is now in London.

Mohammed Shami hasn’t played a competitive game since the World Cup final on November 19. Despite missing the first four games, the right-arm bowler had a breakout World Cup, finishing with the most wickets. He took 24 wickets in 7 games, including three 5-wicket hauls and a 7-fer against New Zealand in the semifinals.

According to the source, there is no immediate information about surgery, but he is said to be receiving injection therapy for his ankle, which makes him ruled out of the action in the remaining three games of the series and is likely to make his return to the competitive cricket through the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.