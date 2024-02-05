IND vs ENG: Well Played My Boy – Let The Bat Do The Talking – Yuvraj Singh Responds To Shubman Gill’s Critics Following His Impressive Century

Former Indian World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh responded strongly to Shubman Gill’s critics following his stunning century in the second innings of the second test at Visakhapatnam. The 24-year-old scored his second test century on home soil, giving India a big total to defend in the second innings.

Shubman Gill scored 104 runs off 147 deliveries to help India set a target of 399 runs in their second innings on Day 3 of the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. The Right-handed batter hasn’t scored a Test half-century since March 2023, when he reached 128 runs against Australia in Ahmedabad.

Taking his X handle, Yuvraj Singh praised Shubman Gill for his stunning century in the second innings, taking a dig at the critics over their statement and stating that he wants the bat to speak for itself.

Rising to the occasion once again and playing a well-balanced knock! Good to see the three digit mark 💯 Well played my boy – let the bat do the talking 🤫 @ShubmanGill #IndiaVSEng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 4, 2024

“Rising to the occasion once again and playing a well-balanced knock! Good to see the three digit mark. Well played my boy – let the bat do the talking,” Yuvraj Singh said.

Shubman Gill asked the team management for the No. 3 spot at the outset of India’s tour to the West Indies. Prior to his hundred on Sunday, the right-hander had not scored a fifty in his previous 11 innings at the position, prompting criticism from cricket pundits and fans.

Speaking on air during the 2nd Test, Ravi Shastri stated that young Indian hitters must show themselves at the highest levels. With Cheteshwar Pujara waiting in the wings following a strong performance in the Ranji Trophy, there is rivalry for places in the team.

“It’s a fresh side, a young side. These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don’t forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always in the radar,” Ravi Shastri said.

The 24-year-old was India’s star player in last year, reaching hundreds in ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand last year. His excellent performances earned him the nickname ‘Prince’, and many saw him as Virat Kohli’s heir in all forms. However, his performance has deteriorated dramatically since the start of the ODI World Cup.

Shubman Gill, who replaced Cheteshwar Pujara as the No. 3 batter in the longer format has struggled to meet expectations. The right-handed batter continued his low-scoring streak in the first Test against England. Prior to the second Test, Gill had an average of less than 30 runs in 39 test innings.