IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal
Nov 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM
Team India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the 1st semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The highly-anticipated match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 15). The match will begin at 02:00 PM IST. In this article, we will talk about IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Today, IND vs NZ Playing 11s, and IND vs NZ Pitch Report.
India have qualified for the semifinals as the most in-form team of the competition and with a flawless record. The Men in Blue won all of their nine games in the league stage and finished at the top of the points table. They also registered a four-wicket win over New Zealand during the league stage.
New Zealand, on the other hand, finished at the fourth spot with 5 wins and 4 losses. The Black Caps began their campaign with 4 wins in a row before India ended their winning start. The loss was followed by 3 more losses before the Kane Williamson-led side thrashed Sri Lanka in their final league game to book their place in the semifinals for the fifth time in a row.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:
The India vs New Zealand Playing XI is as follows:
India Playing 11:
- Rohit Sharma (c)
- Shubman Gill
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- KL Rahul (wk)
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Mohammed Shami
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Mohammed Siraj
Bench:
- Ravichandran Ashwin
- Ishan Kishan
- Prasidh Krishna
- Shardul Thakur
New Zealand Playing 11:
- Devon Conway
- Rachin Ravindra
- Kane Williamson (c)
- Daryl Mitchell
- Glenn Phillips
- Tom Latham (wk)
- Mark Chapman
- Mitchell Santner
- Tim Southee
- Trent Boult
- Lockie Ferguson
Bench:
- Will Young
- Ish Sodhi
- James Neesham
- Kyle Jamieson
IND vs NZ Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
- Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul, Devon Conway
- Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill
- Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (vc)
- Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs NZ Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:
- Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul
- Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (vc), Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Daryl Mitchell
- Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c)
- Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs NZ Match details:
|Article Title
|
IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|India vs New Zealand
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|15-Nov-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Wankhede Stadium
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
IND vs NZ Team Performance (Most Recent First)
India: W, W, W, W, W
New Zealand: W, L, L, L, L
IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:
|Captain
|Virat Kohli & Rachin Ravindra
|Vice-Captain
|Rohit Sharma & Rachin Ravindra
IND vs NZ Live Streaming:
Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for India vs New Zealand Live Streaming in other countries forICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
IND vs NZ Head To Head:
The India vs New Zealand Head To Head in World Cup is as follows:
|Matches Played
|IND Won
|NZ Won
|No Result
|Tied
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
IND vs NZ Match Prediction Today:
India vs New Zealand Match Prediction Today, India is looking for favorites to win the upcoming game and advance to the final of the 2023 World Cup.