IND vs NZ, Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 1st Semifinal:

Team India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the 1st semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The highly-anticipated match is scheduled to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 15). The match will begin at 02:00 PM IST. In this article, we will talk about IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match, IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Today, IND vs NZ Playing 11s, and IND vs NZ Pitch Report.

India have qualified for the semifinals as the most in-form team of the competition and with a flawless record. The Men in Blue won all of their nine games in the league stage and finished at the top of the points table. They also registered a four-wicket win over New Zealand during the league stage.

New Zealand, on the other hand, finished at the fourth spot with 5 wins and 4 losses. The Black Caps began their campaign with 4 wins in a row before India ended their winning start. The loss was followed by 3 more losses before the Kane Williamson-led side thrashed Sri Lanka in their final league game to book their place in the semifinals for the fifth time in a row.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The India vs New Zealand Playing XI is as follows:

India Playing 11:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

Suryakumar Yadav

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Shami

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Ishan Kishan

Prasidh Krishna

Shardul Thakur

New Zealand Playing 11:

Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra

Kane Williamson (c)

Daryl Mitchell

Glenn Phillips

Tom Latham (wk)

Mark Chapman

Mitchell Santner

Tim Southee

Trent Boult

Lockie Ferguson

Bench:

Will Young

Ish Sodhi

James Neesham

Kyle Jamieson

IND vs NZ Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:



Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul, Devon Conway

– KL Rahul, Devon Conway Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill

– Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (vc)

– Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (vc) Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NZ Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul

– KL Rahul Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (vc), Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Daryl Mitchell

– Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (vc), Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, Daryl Mitchell Allrounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c)

– Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra (c) Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NZ Match details:

Article Title IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between India vs New Zealand Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 15-Nov-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Wankhede Stadium Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

IND vs NZ Team Performance (Most Recent First)

India: W, W, W, W, W

New Zealand: W, L, L, L, L

IND vs NZ Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices