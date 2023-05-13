Indian veteran Spinner Piyush Chawla revealed that he is enjoying his cricket more than the previous season because of the break he had last year during the IPL. The 34-year-old was picked by Mumbai Indians in this edition of the Indian Premier League for 50 Lakhs despite not playing in the 2022 edition.

Mumbai Indians (MI) leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is having an impressive IPL 2023 season so far. In 12 games so far, Chawla has picked up 19 wickets at an economy rate of just 7.59 and has provided some crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs of the league stage.

Speaking to the broadcasters, after the win against the Gujarat Titans, Piyush Chawla revealed that he is enjoying his cricket a lot this year as he came into the tournament with a clear and composed mindset, to bowl to his strengths in the IPL 2023, as its best thing to do on a batting friendly surface like Wankhede.

“To be honest I’m enjoying my cricket a lot this year. I came in here because last year I missed out. I just came with a pretty relaxed mindset, just wanted to enjoy the cricket and follow my strengths because that’s the best thing you can do when you come and play at a pitch like Wankhede,” Piyush Chawla said.

In the game against defending champions Gujarat Titans, Chawla picked up the important wickets of Vijay Shankar and Rahul Tewatia conceding 36 runs in his four overs. He has already gone past his previous-best IPL tally of 17 to take 19 wickets so far this season.

There Are A Lot Of 200+ Scores Because The Wickets Are Really Good – Piyush Chawla

Piyush Chawla said that they have been a lot of big totals scored in the edition of the IPL 2023, as the wickets are good for batting, and with the introduction of the impact player rule the batting looks very deep and said that the batters these days are aggressive in their approach irrespective of the match situations and conditions.

“There are a lot of 200+ scores because the wickets are really good this season. With the impact player rule when you have one extra batter in. So generally when you get 4 wickets a new batter comes in, and he takes his time for 2-3 overs but nowadays these things are not happening,” he added.

“He comes to bat, he knows there are other 2 main batters to follow so they just go right from the ball one. So it has become a little difficult but that’s a new challenge for the bowling unit as well now,” Piyush Chawla added.

Not many gave him a chance ahead of the season but the Indian veteran has performed remarkably. The 2007 and 2011 World Cup winner Piyush Chawla made a stunning return to the Indian Premier League after missing out in the previous edition as he found no takers and has done exceptionally well in the white ball cricket in the domestic cricket.