Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was desperate to bring their star pacer Matheesha Pathirana in the death overs against the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1.

During the 16th over of the CSK bowling innings, the on-field umpire did not allow CSK primary pacer Pathirana to bowl as he left the field for some time, Dhoni was not happy with the decision as he had a long chat with the umpires for almost the same amount of time that the pacer lost in the field to make him eligible for bowling the over against GT Finishers.

Many Cricket experts and fans call that a deliberate plan moves from the CSK skipper to bring his pacer back into the attack. Speaking on Espncricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar said that it was an event to be questioned whether the conversation time between umpires and CSK skipper is counted and reckons that MS Dhoni would have thought that this would work in his team’s favour.

“We don’t know exactly what happened. He was away for nine minutes, and (we don’t know) whether the time when they had a conversation was counted or not. On the field, time is also counted when the game is played. Maybe, MS thought that it would work in his favour,” Sanjay Manjrekar said.

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the CSK skipper was desperate to bring in their death bowler Matheesha Pathirana against Rashid Khan as he could be a tactical one as the GT all-rounder is known for hard-hitting exploits in death overs.

“I felt today, MS was desperate. He knew that the way Rashid Khan was playing, he had to give the ball to someone who he could believe in. It could be tactical,” the former India cricketer.

The four-time champions recorded the 10th final in the cash-rich league after a thumping win over Gujarat Titans in Chepauk. Chennai Super Kings is the second most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League with four titles in the cash-rich league next to the five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

MS Dhoni will look to equal the record of being the most successful team in the Indian Premier League alongside Mumbai Indians with five IPL titles as they will take on one of Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in the finals of IPL 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.