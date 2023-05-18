Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra was unhappy with Punjab Kings’ decision to under bowl their star pacer Arshdeep Singh against Delhi Capitals in their must-win game on Wednesday. The 24-year-old has bowled only two overs in the initial stage of the innings as he was not trusted to bowl in the death over.

Shikhar Dhawan went with left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar in the death overs, which proved to be costlier for their side as he conceded 39 runs in the three overs.

The decision of Dhawan was questioned by the cricketing fraternity as he brought in their star performer Brar in a very later stage of the innings and not bowling Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh in the final overs.

“Arshdeep started this tournament with being in the race for the purple cap…he’s not bowling with the new ball anymore. Isn’t bowling in the death either. And it’s not about the captaincy, I feel. The team management at PBKS should explain why and how Arshdeep has been marginalised,” he added.

The 24-year-old Arshdeep Singh has been a standout performer for Punjab Kings in the last few years bowling the tough overs for the Punjab side but has been inconsistent in his bowling this season for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side in IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan said that loss against DC was a frustrating one, as their pacers didn’t bowl well in the power play, and reckons that the team should have taken a couple of wickets as the pitch had a little assistance for the bowlers and lauded Liam Livingstone for his fighting knocks in the chase and also regretted his decision to bowl Harpreet Brar in the final over which shifted the game towards the Delhi Capitals side.

“It was frustrating. But we didn’t bowl well in the first six overs. We should have taken a couple of wickets with the way the pitch was behaving. With the no ball, we believed but credit to Liam for the way he played. I feel my decision to bowl spinner the last over was wrong and it shifted the momentum towards them,” he said.

“The Pacers didn’t bowl full enough. We need to bowl in the right areas on these kinds of surfaces and it is hurting us,” Dhawan said after the game.

Punjab King’s chances of making it into the playoffs were dealt with a huge blow as the David-Warner-led side secured a 15 run-win over PBKS to put a halt to their chances for the playoffs of IPL 2023 and they will look to win their final game against Rajasthan Royals to give their side outside chance for qualifying for the playoffs.