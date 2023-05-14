Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes has made a shocking revelation over the wild behaviour of the Hyderabad crowd during the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. The match was halted for a few minutes during the penultimate over of the 1st innings as the fans were unhappy over the decision of the 3rd umpire to not call for a no-ball for height.

The game was paused for a few minutes before the umpires and officials took action about the incident, as the LSG pacer Avesh Khan bowled what looked like a beamer to the SRH finisher Abdul Samad and the review was taken regarding the No-ball decision of the on-field umpire, where the third umpire Yeshwant Barde also ruled it in favour of the bowling team which was not received well by the Hyderabad Crowd, as they was chaos near LSG dugout.

With not many knowing the fact about what happened in the LSG dugout, LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes took his social media account to clarify the matter.

Rhodes wrote, “Not at the dugout, but at the players. They hit Prerak Mankad on the head while he was fielding at long-on. #noton.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad batters Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad were not happy with the decision made by the third umpire as they were fuming to on-field umpires about the call of the third umpire and LSG dugout was seen pointing towards the crowd as someone from the stands threw something on the ground and LSG team management was not happy with the behaviour of the Hyderabad crowd.

Certain fans were also seen chanting “Kohli Kohli” to trigger the LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir, who had an on-field spat with Virat Kohli during their home game in Ekana Stadium. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir as the 2011 World Cup winners were seen having a heated argument after RCB’s win over LSG.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen expressed his displeasure at the crowd’s antics and stated that it impacted the side’s momentum going into the final over.

“Disappointed with the crowd, to be honest, that’s not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either,” Klaasen had said in the mid-match interview.

Lucknow Super Giants won the game by seven-wicket over the Sunrisers in the game, keeping their chances for a playoff qualification alive and will take on the five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their home game and will look to win the remaining games to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2023.