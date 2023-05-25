Former Indian Cricketer Sunil Gavaskar shared his views on the animated conversation between the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni and the match officials during their clash against the defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

The former Indian skipper had a spat with the on-field umpires over their decision not to allow their death bowler Matheesha Pathirana to bowl the 16th over of the Gujarat Titans’ batting innings. The young Sri Lankan pacer was out of the pitch for 9 minutes and had to wait for 4 minutes to be eligible to bowl.

Speaking to India Today, Sunil Gavaskar has given his verdict on the issue between MS Dhoni and the umpires in the field, as he said that the CSK skipper was asking about clarification regarding their decision to not allow Pathirana to bowl the 16th over and reckons that umpires should be questioned about their decision to prolong the conversations in the field.

“I think we have been taught all the time to accept the umpire’s decision. You can obviously ask for a clarification and that’s what Dhoni was clearly doing, asking for a clarification. My thinking is that rather than looking at what Dhoni did, you have to look at what the umpires did,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

“Maybe since it was MS Dhoni, they indulged him and started talking with him but if it was anybody else, they would have gone to their position and set get on. And that is what they should have done,”

Chennai Super Kings performed brilliantly throughout the league stage finishing in the top 2 in the points table and continued their fine form to beat the Hardik Pandya-led side for the first time in the history of the league to reach the record 10th final in the cash-rich league.

MS Dhoni Was Going To Make It Look Like 190. That’s What Great Captains Do – Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels that the umpire should be questioned about their call to take a long time in the middle and reckons that nobody knows about what happened in the field and said that the CSK skipper handled his resources very well to look the total bigger than it was actually.

“I would not point a finger at MS Dhoni and I would ask the umpire why they took so much time to clarify whatever it was. You don’t know what exactly happened, nobody has come out in the middle and clarified what had happened. The umpires, to a large extent, should have been firm,” he added.

“The moment CSK reached 170, the pitch slowed down. It was clear that with the resources at his disposal, Dhoni was going to make it look like 190. That’s what great captains do,” Sunil Gavaskar concluded.

MS Dhoni-led side has qualified for the IPL 2023 final following their 15-run victory against defending champions Gujarat Titans in MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The four-time champions produced an all-around performance to make it into the finals of the cash-rich league.