ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of New Zealand Clash Due To Ankle Injury

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss out on the clash against New Zealand after hurting his left ankle while bowling his first over against Bangladesh in Pune. The 30-year-old did not take part in the game after the injury and was taken to scan for further assessment of the ankle.

During the game between India and Bangladesh, All-rounder Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle while attempting to use his right foot to block Bangladesh opener Litton Das’ straight shot with the third delivery of the ninth over to twist his left ankle and fell to the ground.

Hardik Pandya received an extended on-field treatment before being permitted to pick up bowling again. Even with his right ankle taped, Pandya was unable to complete his over to walk off the field and was replaced by Suryakumar Yadav for the fielding.

The all-rounder was afterwards taken for scans at a nearby hospital in Pune, but he later left and was seen conversing in the team’s dressing room with captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

It is further learned that the Indian team management is reluctant to risk the all-rounder at this stage of the competition because there is not much of a gap between the Pune and Dharamsala games. The Men in Blue will have a significant break between the match against New Zealand and the England match in Lucknow, which would provide Pandya adequate time to return to the field.

The Men in Blue are on a roll after winning four out of four games in the marquee event, convincingly winning all the matches with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav being the star of the Indian in the World Cup but the absence of Pandya would be a huge blow to the Indian team in the New Zealand match.

In the white-ball format of the game, Hardik Pandya has been India’s best all-rounder thus far, and he came through for the Men in Blue when it mattered most. The 30-year-old excellently balances this Indian team, and the team will depend on his performance in big matches with both bat and ball.

The Indian all-rounder has been a key member of the Indian squad for several years. His ability to provide balance in the playing 11 has enabled the Indian team to win many notable matches in recent years, and he will look to make a comeback and aim to have a significant effect on the team in the mega-event.