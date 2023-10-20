SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
ICC World Cup
Completed

Match 1

 

List A

,  

India

Bangladesh
(42)
264/3
Sri Lanka
(49.1)
263/10

Bangladesh won by 7 wickets

Abandoned

Match 2

 

List A

,  

India

South Africa
(-)
-
Afghanistan
(-)
-

Match Abandoned

Completed

Match 3

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(43.4)
346/5
Pakistan
(50)
345/5

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Abandoned

Match 4

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
England
(-)
-

Match abandoned without a ball bowled (w

Abandoned

Match 5

 

List A

,  

India

Australia
(23)
166/7
Netherlands
(14.2)
84/6

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed

Match 7

 

List A

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
321/6
South Africa
(37)
211/4

New Zealand won by 7 runs (DLS method)

Completed

Match 6

 

List A

,  

India

England
(24.1)
197/6
Bangladesh
(37)
188/9

England won by 4 wickets (D/L Method)

Abandoned

Match 9

 

List A

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Netherlands
(-)
-

Match abandoned

Completed

Match 8

 

List A

,  

India

Afghanistan
(38.1)
261/4
Sri Lanka
(46.2)
294/10

Afghanistan won by 6 wickets (DLS method

Completed

Match 10

 

List A

,  

India

Pakistan
(47.4)
337/10
Australia
(50)
351/7

Australia won by 14 runs.

All

Cricket News

ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of New Zealand Clash Due To Ankle Injury

pencil icon
SW Desk
pencil icon

Oct 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of New Zealand Clash Due To Ankle Injury

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss out on the clash against New Zealand after hurting his left ankle while bowling his first over against Bangladesh in Pune. The 30-year-old did not take part in the game after the injury and was taken to scan for further assessment of the ankle.

During the game between India and Bangladesh, All-rounder Hardik Pandya twisted his ankle while attempting to use his right foot to block Bangladesh opener Litton Das’ straight shot with the third delivery of the ninth over to twist his left ankle and fell to the ground.

Hardik Pandya received an extended on-field treatment before being permitted to pick up bowling again. Even with his right ankle taped, Pandya was unable to complete his over to walk off the field and was replaced by Suryakumar Yadav for the fielding.

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya Credits: Twitter

The all-rounder was afterwards taken for scans at a nearby hospital in Pune, but he later left and was seen conversing in the team’s dressing room with captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

It is further learned that the Indian team management is reluctant to risk the all-rounder at this stage of the competition because there is not much of a gap between the Pune and Dharamsala games. The Men in Blue will have a significant break between the match against New Zealand and the England match in Lucknow, which would provide Pandya adequate time to return to the field.

The Men in Blue are on a roll after winning four out of four games in the marquee event, convincingly winning all the matches with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav being the star of the Indian in the World Cup but the absence of Pandya would be a huge blow to the Indian team in the New Zealand match.

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

In the white-ball format of the game, Hardik Pandya has been India’s best all-rounder thus far, and he came through for the Men in Blue when it mattered most. The 30-year-old excellently balances this Indian team, and the team will depend on his performance in big matches with both bat and ball.

The Indian all-rounder has been a key member of the Indian squad for several years. His ability to provide balance in the playing 11 has enabled the Indian team to win many notable matches in recent years, and he will look to make a comeback and aim to have a significant effect on the team in the mega-event.

Tagged:

2023 ODI World Cup

Hardik Pandya

India National Cricket Team

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of New Zealand Clash Due To Ankle Injury
ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of New Zealand Clash Due To Ankle Injury

Oct 20, 2023, 1:16 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Being Assessed After Ankle Injury; BCCI Provides Update
ODI World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya Being Assessed After Ankle Injury; BCCI Provides Update

Oct 19, 2023, 4:05 PM

Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls For The First Time In World Cup Since 2015 After Hardik Pandya Hobbles Off
Watch: Virat Kohli Bowls For The First Time In World Cup Since 2015 After Hardik Pandya Hobbles Off

Oct 19, 2023, 3:26 PM

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report &#038; Captaincy Picks For Match 17, ICC ODI World Cup 2023
IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Head To Head, Playing XI, Batting Tricks, Pitch Report & Captaincy Picks For Match 17, ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Oct 19, 2023, 12:35 PM

Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan Didn&#8217;t Take Any Chances, Which Is Why We Thought We Were Always In The Game &#8211; Hardik Pandya
Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan Didn’t Take Any Chances, Which Is Why We Thought We Were Always In The Game – Hardik Pandya

Oct 15, 2023, 2:37 PM

ODI World Cup 2023: The Lead-up To Games Like This Is What Makes It So Special &#8211; Virat Kohli Shares His Memories Of India-Pakistan Games
ODI World Cup 2023: The Lead-up To Games Like This Is What Makes It So Special – Virat Kohli Shares His Memories Of India-Pakistan Games

Oct 14, 2023, 3:53 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic