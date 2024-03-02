sportzwiki logo
  • PSL 2024: Rain plays spoilsport as Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi share one point each

PSL 2024: Rain plays spoilsport as Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi share one point each

Sw Staff

Mar 2, 2024 at 6:24 PM

PSL 2024: Rain plays spoilsport as Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi share one point each

The 17th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 9 between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars was called off due to persistent rain and a wet outfield at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.

The Pindi-leg of the HBL PSL was scheduled to kick off with a doubleheader on Saturday, of which the first game saw Zalmi, placed third on the table, and Qalandars placed sixth on the table, sharing a point each.

The second game of the day is set to take place between home team Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. The first ball is expected to be bowled at 7 pm.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 Points Table
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied No Result Aban Bonus Pts Points Net RR
Multan Sultans 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.154
Quetta Gladiators 5 4 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.313
Peshawar Zalmi 6 3 2 0 1 0 0 7 -0.285
Islamabad United 5 2 3 0 0 0 0 4 0.108
Karachi Kings 5 2 3 0 0 0 0 4 -0.460
Lahore Qalandars 7 0 6 0 1 0 0 1 -0.948

 

Tagged:

HBL PSL 2024

Lahore Qalandars

Peshawar Zalmi

Rawalpindi

