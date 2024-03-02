PSL 2024: Rain plays spoilsport as Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi share one point each
Mar 2, 2024 at 6:24 PM
The 17th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 9 between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars was called off due to persistent rain and a wet outfield at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi today.
The Pindi-leg of the HBL PSL was scheduled to kick off with a doubleheader on Saturday, of which the first game saw Zalmi, placed third on the table, and Qalandars placed sixth on the table, sharing a point each.
The second game of the day is set to take place between home team Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. The first ball is expected to be bowled at 7 pm.
|
HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 Points Table
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|No Result
|Aban
|Bonus Pts
|Points
|Net RR
|Multan Sultans
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.154
|Quetta Gladiators
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.313
|Peshawar Zalmi
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|-0.285
|Islamabad United
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.108
|Karachi Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-0.460
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-0.948