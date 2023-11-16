SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal
Nov 16, 2023 at 1:32 PM
Five-time world champions Australia will take on South Africa in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The South Africa vs Australia match is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday (November 16). The match will begin at 02:00 PM IST. In this article, we will talk about SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, SA vs AUS Playing 11s, and SA vs AUS Pitch Report.
South Africa and Australia finished their league campaigns with 7 wins and 2 defeats. Australia began their campaign with two defeats including one against South Africa before winning seven matches in a row to book a place in the semifinals.
South Africa, on the other hand, began with two wins before being stunned by the Netherlands. However, they quickly bounced back and won four games in a row before losing to India. In their last league game, the Proteas beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets.
Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.
SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:
The South Africa vs Australia Playing XIs are as follow:
South Africa Playing XI:
- Temba Bavuma (c)
- Quinton de Kock
- Rassie van der Dussen
- Aiden Markram
- Heinrich Klaasen
- David Miller
- Marco Jansen
- Keshav Maharaj
- Kagiso Rabada
- Lungi Ngidi
- Tabraiz Shamsi
Bench:
- Lizaad Williams
- Reeza Hendricks
- Andile Phehlukwayo
- Gerald Coetzee
Australia Playing XI:
- Travis Head
- David Warner
- Mitchell Marsh
- Steven Smith
- Marnus Labuschagne
- Glenn Maxwell
- Josh Inglis
- Marcus Stoinis
- Pat Cummins (c)
- Adam Zampa
- Josh Hazlewood
Bench:
- Alex Carey
- Cameron Green
- Sean Abbott
- Mitchell Starc
SA vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:
Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock
Batsmen – Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Marsh (c), David Warner, Steve Smith
Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram
Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins
SA vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:
Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock (c), Heinrich Klaasen
Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rassie van der Dussen
Allrounders – Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell (vc)
Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins
SA vs AUS Match details:
|Article Title
|
SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
|Match Played Between
|South Africa vs Australia
|Series name
|
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
|Date
|16-Nov-23
|Category
|Dream11 Prediction
|Stadium
|Eden Gardens
|Where to Watch on TV
|Star Sports
|Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming
|Disney+Hotstar
SA vs AUS Team Performance (Most Recent First)
South Africa: W, L, W, W, W
Australia: W, W, W, W, W
SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices
South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:
|Captain
|Mitchell Marsh & Quinton de Kock
|Vice-Captain
|Kagiso Rabada & Glenn Maxwell
SA vs AUS Live Streaming:
Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
SA vs AUS Head To Head:
The South Africa vs Australia Head To Head record in ODIs is as follows:
|Matches Played
|SA Won
|AUS Won
|No Result
|Tied
|109
|55
|50
|1
|3
SA vs AUS Match Prediction Today:
South Africa vs Australia Match Prediction Today, in-form Australia are looking like the favourites to win the upcoming semifinal clash.