SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal:

Five-time world champions Australia will take on South Africa in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The South Africa vs Australia match is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday (November 16). The match will begin at 02:00 PM IST. In this article, we will talk about SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, SA vs AUS Playing 11s, and SA vs AUS Pitch Report.

South Africa and Australia finished their league campaigns with 7 wins and 2 defeats. Australia began their campaign with two defeats including one against South Africa before winning seven matches in a row to book a place in the semifinals.

South Africa, on the other hand, began with two wins before being stunned by the Netherlands. However, they quickly bounced back and won four games in a row before losing to India. In their last league game, the Proteas beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The South Africa vs Australia Playing XIs are as follow:

South Africa Playing XI:

Temba Bavuma (c)

Quinton de Kock

Rassie van der Dussen

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen

David Miller

Marco Jansen

Keshav Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi

Tabraiz Shamsi

Bench:

Lizaad Williams

Reeza Hendricks

Andile Phehlukwayo

Gerald Coetzee

Australia Playing XI:

Travis Head

David Warner

Mitchell Marsh

Steven Smith

Marnus Labuschagne

Glenn Maxwell

Josh Inglis

Marcus Stoinis

Pat Cummins (c)

Adam Zampa

Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

Alex Carey

Cameron Green

Sean Abbott

Mitchell Starc

SA vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:



Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Marsh (c), David Warner, Steve Smith

Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram

Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

SA vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:

Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock (c), Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rassie van der Dussen

Allrounders – Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell (vc)

Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins

SA vs AUS Match details:

Article Title SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Match Played Between South Africa vs Australia Series name ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Date 16-Nov-23 Category Dream11 Prediction Stadium Eden Gardens Where to Watch on TV Star Sports Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

SA vs AUS Team Performance (Most Recent First)

South Africa: W, L, W, W, W

Australia: W, W, W, W, W

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices