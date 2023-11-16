SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal: 

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

Cricket News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal

author tag icon
Sportzwiki Editor
calander icon

Nov 16, 2023 at 1:32 PM

SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report &#038; Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal

SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal: 

Five-time world champions Australia will take on South Africa in the second semifinal of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The South Africa vs Australia match is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday (November 16). The match will begin at 02:00 PM IST. In this article, we will talk about  SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match, SA vs AUS Dream11 Team Today, SA vs AUS Playing 11s, and SA vs AUS Pitch Report.

South Africa and Australia finished their league campaigns with 7 wins and 2 defeats. Australia began their campaign with two defeats including one against South Africa before winning seven matches in a row to book a place in the semifinals.

SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal
Australia Cricket Team Credits: Twitter

South Africa, on the other hand, began with two wins before being stunned by the Netherlands. However, they quickly bounced back and won four games in a row before losing to India. In their last league game, the Proteas beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets.

Before the game begins, we are taking a look at all the details you need to do well in SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Fantasy today such as top player stats, the best player picks, the top captain and vice-captain choices, and the best-predicted XIs for the fantasy contests.

For all the Dream11 Tips and Fantasy Cricket Live Updates, follow us on SportzWiki.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match Playing 11:

The South Africa vs Australia Playing XIs are as follow:

South Africa Playing XI:

  • Temba Bavuma (c)
  • Quinton de Kock
  • Rassie van der Dussen
  • Aiden Markram
  • Heinrich Klaasen
  • David Miller
  • Marco Jansen
  • Keshav Maharaj
  • Kagiso Rabada
  • Lungi Ngidi
  • Tabraiz Shamsi

Bench:

  • Lizaad Williams
  • Reeza Hendricks
  • Andile Phehlukwayo
  • Gerald Coetzee

Australia Playing XI:

  • Travis Head
  • David Warner
  • Mitchell Marsh
  • Steven Smith
  • Marnus Labuschagne
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Josh Inglis
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Pat Cummins (c)
  • Adam Zampa
  • Josh Hazlewood

Bench:

  • Alex Carey
  • Cameron Green
  • Sean Abbott
  • Mitchell Starc

SA vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Head-to-Head/Small League Contests:

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen –  Rassie van der Dussen, Mitchell Marsh (c), David Warner, Steve Smith

Allrounders – Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram

Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins

SA vs AUS Dream11 Today Match: Cricket Fantasy Tips for Grand Leagues:

Wicketkeepers – Quinton de Kock (c), Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen – David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rassie van der Dussen

Allrounders – Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Glenn Maxwell (vc)

Bowlers – Adam Zampa, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins

SA vs AUS Match details:

Article Title
SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction
Match Played Between South Africa vs Australia
Series name
ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
Date 16-Nov-23
Category Dream11 Prediction
Stadium Eden Gardens
Where to Watch on TV Star Sports
Where to Watch Online/Live Streaming Disney+Hotstar

SA vs AUS Team Performance (Most Recent First)

South Africa: W, L, W, W, W

Australia: W, W, W, W, W

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today Match: Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today Match is as follows:

Captain Mitchell Marsh & Quinton de Kock
Vice-Captain Kagiso Rabada & Glenn Maxwell

SA vs AUS Live Streaming:

Here’s a list of the live broadcasters for South Africa vs Australia Live Streaming in other countries for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

Country Channel Name
Afghanistan Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
Australia Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
Bangladesh GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
Canada Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
Caribbean Islands ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
Central & South America and Mexico ESPN+
Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore) YuppTV
Hong Kong Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
India SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
Malaysia Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
MENA CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
New Zealand Sky Sport
Pacific Islands TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
Pakistan PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
Pakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP
Singapore HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
Sri Lanka Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
UK Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
USA WillowTV, ESPN+ app

SA vs AUS Head To Head:

The South Africa vs Australia Head To Head record in ODIs is as follows:

Matches Played SA Won AUS Won No Result Tied
       109     55     50     1   3

SA vs AUS Match Prediction Today:

South Africa vs Australia Match Prediction Today, in-form Australia are looking like the favourites to win the upcoming semifinal clash.

Related Article
SA vs AUS, Dream11 Prediction: South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Match Prediction Today, Dream11 Team Today, Playing 11, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report & Injury Updates – ICC World Cup 2023, 2nd Semifinal

Nov 16, 2023, 1:30 PM

Mark Boucher Said It&#8217;s A Bitter Pill To Swallow As Proteas Are Knocked Out Of Semi-Finals Spot Despite Winning 4 Games Out Of 5
Mark Boucher Said It’s A Bitter Pill To Swallow As Proteas Are Knocked Out Of Semi-Finals Spot Despite Winning 4 Games Out Of 5

Nov 7, 2021, 1:30 PM

Don&#8217;t Know If They&#8217;ve Actually Come For The T20 World Cup Or Have Come On A Tourist Visa To Dubai: Aakash Chopra On West Indies
Don’t Know If They’ve Actually Come For The T20 World Cup Or Have Come On A Tourist Visa To Dubai: Aakash Chopra On West Indies

Oct 26, 2021, 1:47 PM

Herschelle Gibbs To Auction His Iconic Bat To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic
Herschelle Gibbs To Auction His Iconic Bat To Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

May 1, 2020, 7:45 PM

David Warner Opens up on His Relation With South African Cricketers After ‘Sandpaper Gate’ Incident
David Warner Opens up on His Relation With South African Cricketers After ‘Sandpaper Gate’ Incident

Feb 21, 2020, 7:22 PM

ICC World Cup 2019: ‘Emotional’ Imran Tahir Wants to End his ODI Career on a High
ICC World Cup 2019: ‘Emotional’ Imran Tahir Wants to End his ODI Career on a High

Jul 5, 2019, 2:40 PM

