SA vs IND: Shardul Thakur Looks Fine After Being Hit In The Shoulder During The Optional Training Session – Reports

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has returned to the field after being hit on the left shoulder during an optional net session in Centurion. It has been reported that he is doing well and is fit enough to play the second game in Cape Town, according to an Indian team source.

The medical experts of the Indian team did not suggest any treatment for Shardul, and he did not undergo any scans, as per reports in Cricbuzz. Despite his injury, the 32-year-old continued to bat shortly after being hit, according to the insider, who stated that there were “no problems.”

The incident occurred during an optional training session in Centurion, which saw only seven or eight players attend, including skipper Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and KS Bharat, along with coaching staff, to prepare themselves for the 2nd Test.

Some of the Indian players, accompanied by their families, are expected to stay indoors and celebrate the New Year together. The India A players, along with Rinku Singh, an unofficial member for the first Test, left the country after the completion of the South Africa A tour.

The Indian players in South Africa will spend the New Year quietly. The mood in the camp is gloomy after losing the first Test in Centurion. The Men in Blue suffered a humiliating defeat to South Africa in Centurion as they were outplayed in all three departments of the game but the Indian squad has been encouraged to approach the vital second test with care.

There is ample cover on the field for the second and final Test in Cape Town. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was engaged in the India A-South Africa A game until Friday, and Avesh Khan, who replaced Shami, have joined the squad for the 2nd test. Khan and Easwaran have both arrived in Johannesburg to join the team. Ravindra Jadeja, who sat out the first Test due to back stiffness, is also anticipated to be available for selection.

The key question is whether the team would keep Prasidh Krishna, who earned his Test debut in the first match. The pacer’s performance has been questioned, and the team management is contemplating Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan as possible alternatives.