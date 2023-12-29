SA vs IND: The Team Has Completely Surrendered – Irfan Pathan Slams Indian Team For Not Putting Up A Fight Against South Africa

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan didn’t mince words following India’s devastating defeat to South Africa in the first test of the two-match series. The Rohit Sharma-led side were no match for their opponents on home soil, surrendering in centurion inside three days.

The Men in Blue were outplayed in three days at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, which is described as their worst red-ball performance in recent memory. The team captained by Rohit Sharma lost by an innings and 32 runs. Former Indian cricketers criticized Rohit Sharma, pointing out flaws in his captaincy and batting performances in the match. They were disappointed to notice a lack of vitality in the field.

Taking his X handle, Irfan Pathan expressed his disappointment with the Indian team’s performance in the first test against South Africa, stating that they completely surrendered in the match without putting up much of a fight on the unfamiliar territory.

“Puri tarah se ghutne teke hai team ne. Expected better,” Irfan Pathan wrote on his X handle.

The Proteas resumed their first innings with Dean Elgar unbeaten on 140 and Marco Jansen on 3 and scored 408 runs, securing a massive 163-run lead. The Indian seamers, including Mohammed Siraj (91/2) and Shardul Thakur (101/1), struggled to find success, while Prasidh Krishna, who made his debut, failed to inspire confidence with figures of 93/1 in 20 overs.

In the second innings, it was up to the Indian batters to put up a fight for the team after South Africa scored 408 runs in the first innings to take a 163-run lead. However, the Indian batting lineup once again let down the team by being bundled out for 131 runs without much resistance in the game.

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli fought alone for the team in the second innings with his 72-run knock, while Shubman Gill (26) was the only other batter to achieve double digits, with the remaining batters failing to reach single digits.

In every category, the Proteas outperformed the Indian side. The South African pacers bowled beautifully utilising the Centurion conditions, and their batting lineup played nicely on a pitch that did not allow for easy runs despite the absence of their skipper Temba Bavuma.

Following their thrashing victory over the mighty Indian team, South Africa now sits atop the World Test Championship points table with a score of 12 and a percentage point total (PCT) of 100. Meanwhile, India has fallen to fifth place with 16 points, but their PCT has decreased to 44.44.