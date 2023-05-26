Hi folks! We all have a fancy for statistics, don’t we? Don’t you constantly keep an eye on the ICC rankings to see whether our very own Virat is at the top of the pile among ODI batsmen, or whether Ravindra Jadeja is among the best all-rounders in the world? To satiate our hunger for these statistics, SPORTZWIKI presents to you an all-new section ‘STATS’ in which we would cover the most interesting stats in the cricketing world.

Today, we look at some of the rising stars to watch out for in IPL VII with our Top 10 most expensive uncapped players in IPL VII category. Team stategies, unavalaibilty of certain foreign players, and budget constraints ensured that several uncapped players became a ‘CROREPATI’. Let’s have a look at these youngsters in SPORTZWIKI’s Top 10 most expensive uncapped players in IPL VII.

10. Jasprit Bumrah

20-year right-arm medium pacer instantly came into the limelight durign the last Indian Premier League season with a 3 for 32 on debut against RCB. No wonder Nita Ambani was hell-bent on getting her man this time around. Bumrah is 10th in SPORTZWIKI’s Top 10 most expensive uncapped players in IPL VII.

9. Gurkeerat Mann

Local lad Gurkeerat Mann played for Preity Zinta’s team last around too and would look to make an impression this time around after playing a key role in a spectacular KXIP chase to defeat Deccan last time around.

8. Ishwar Pandey

Still a relatively unknown commodity, Ishwar Pandey’s recent selection to the Indian team for the New Zealand tour may have convinced the CSK to launch a bid for the yound speedster. Let’s hope he lives up to his huge pricetag! Ishwar is 8th in SPORTZWIKI’s Top 10 most expensive uncapped players in IPL VII.

7. Aditya Tare

‘Retain our former players’ must have been the instructions from Mukesh Ambani as his Mumbai Indians team retained several of their local Maharashtra players including young keeper Aditya Tare for Rs 1.6 crore.

6. Mayank Agarwal

Former RCB player Mayank Agarwal, who had forged a great partnership with Chris Gayle during his time at RCB, will now be seen competiting for an opening spot for the Delhi Daredevils, who also have the likes of Murali Vijay, Naman Ojha and Quinton de Kock in that role.

5. Rajat Bhatia

Rajat Bhatia so often goes under the radar, but his exceptional bowling displays for the KKR haven’t gone unnoticed, as the man from Delhi has landed a big contract worth Rs 1.7 crores from the Rajasthan Royals. Well deserved we must say!

4. Manish Pandey

Can Manish Pandey revive his career with the Kolkata Knight Riders? His terrific century in the 2nd season of the IPL now seems an eternity ago. Shah Rukh Khan will expect his latest acquisition to deliver on a consistent basis after KKR picked a bowling-heavy squad in this year’s auction.

3. Kedar Jadhav

There must be some potential in this guy, considering Delhi chose to use their RTM card on him instead of the likes of Virender Sehwag and David Warner . Can he deliver is the question on everybody’s minds, but with KP and Ross Taylor in the dressing room for guidance, the youngster is in safe hands we must admit.

2. Rishi Dhawan

Rs 3 crore on an uncapped player? Smart buy or an auction stategy gone wrong remains to be seen, but young Rishi Dhawan does have the track record in the domestic circuit. The lad from Mandi, a non-descript town in Himachal, took the wind out of the sails of several Ranji teams by scalping as many as 49 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls on his way to topping the bowling charts in the previous Ranji Trophy.

1. Karan Sharma

Some frantic bidding for this youngster seems him laugh his way to the bank with a cool Rs 3.75 crores in his pocket. Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad were engaged in a tug-of-war for the player, but SRH finally landed their man. What do we know about him? He plays for Railways and bats left-handed. Watch out for his leg-breaks, could cause a problem or two for the batsmen!