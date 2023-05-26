Hi folks! We all have a fancy for statistics, don’t we? Are you geting your daily dose of statistics? Don’t you constantly keep an eye on the ICC rankings to see whether our very own Virat is at the top of the pile among ODI batsmen, or whether Ravindra Jadeja is among the best all-rounders in the world? To satiate our hunger for these statistics, SPORTZWIKI presents to you an all-new section ‘STATS’ in which we would cover the most interesting stats in the cricketing world. Today, we look at SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum 5-wicket hauls.

Cricket experts will tell you that it is the bowlers who win you cricket matches. Take the Australia v South Africa game at the Wanderers for example – Australia reduced South Africa to a laughing stock with a blazing display from Ponting and co. but the bowlers were wayward with their line and length and the South Africans wrote the greatest chapter in the history of ODI cricket. Let’s take a look at some of the most wicket-taking bowlers in the ODI format in the form of SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum 5-wicket hauls.

10. Lasith Malinga

Lasith Malinga is one of the most deadly bowlers of the modern era as his slinging action and consistent line and length makes for a deadly combination in the ODI format. The Sri Lankan pacer is also known for his yorkers in the death overs which has claimed the wickets of several batsmen. Malinga comes in at 10th in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum 5-wicket hauls.

9. Sir Richard Hadlee

Sir Richard Hadlee was one of the most destructive fast bowlers of his generation and was an important factor in the emergence of New Zealand as a cricketing superpower. Hadlee is 9th in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum 5-wicket hauls with an appreciable five 5-wicket hauls.

8. Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram‘s records in ODI cricket are as impressive as they get and his outswing and inswing abilities made him a difficult bowler to negotiate in all sorts of conditions. The former Pakistan captain, who is currently the bowling coach of KKR, is 8th in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum 5-wicket hauls with six 5-fors to his name.

7. Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq was a wicket-taking offspinner and his variations made him a tough bowler to pick. Saqlain is also the first off-spinner to master the doosra and has six 5-wicket hauls to his credit which sees him occupy 7th place in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum 5-wicket hauls.

6. Lance Klusener

Lance Klusener carved out a niche of being one of the finest all-rounders of all time and was a handy bowler even with his medium pacers. Klusener’s side-arm bowling with gentle pace off-cutters was a rarity, and just like the Kiwi Chris Harris’s loopy medium-pacers, many a batsmen were foxed into it.

5. Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath was undoubtedly the most relentless bowler I have ever seen. He didn’t have express pace but his control over line and length made him a genuine wicket-taking threat for Australia. McGrath is 5th in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum 5-wicket hauls with an impressive seven 5-wicket hauls.

4. Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi is not a traditional leg-spinner by any stretch of the imagination, and his variations made him a wicket-taking bowler, particularly in subcontinental conditions. Moreover, Afridi’s variations in pace are another key element of his bowling. Afridi is 4th in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum 5-wicket hauls with nine 5-wicket hauls in ODIs.

3. Brett Lee

Brett Lee is a dream bowler for any ODI captain as his pace and ruthlessness sets him apart from his contemporaries. Lee is a man for the big occasion and his performances in key matches undoubtedly establishes the Australian as one of the best bowlers of the modern era. Lee gets a podium place in SPORTZWIKI’S Top 10 ODI bowlers with maximum 5-wicket hauls.

2. Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan achieved an astonishing level of consistency during his two-decade long career in the game. Spin bowling is about masks and disguises, sleights of hand and tempting arcs. Muralitharan’s greatness lay in the fact that even when batsmen read him, there was little they could do to keep him out. And his ten 5-wickets are a testament to his continued success in the game.

1. Waqar Younis

Waqar Younis‘s inswinging yorkers were a thing of beauty. Given a choice between losing their toes or losing their dignity, most batsmen opted for falling flat on their face, a position from where they could better hear their middle and leg stumps going for a ride. Unlike Wasim, who could do a million devious things with the cricket ball, Waqar’s reverse-swinging yorker, delivered with a more round-arm action was arguably the greatest delivery in the history of the game. His thirteen 5-wicket hauls puts him miles ahead of the other bowlers, much like he was in his cricketing days.

