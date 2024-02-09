Virat Kohli To Miss Third Test, In Contention To Return For Last Two Tests Against England

There is little clarity over Virat Kohli’s availability for the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England. It could be one of the key reasons why selectors are yet to announce the squad for the last three Tests.

The Ajit Agarkar-led panel was expected to announce the squad on Wednesday (February 7) but are yet to do so. The former India skipper was picked in the squad for the first two Tests and also traveled to Hyderabad, the venue of the series-opener. However, he flew out of the city on the same day before the BCCI announced that the star batsman has pulled out of the first two games due to personal reasons.

“While representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter,” BCCI had stated.

Virat Kohli’s availability:

While Virat Kohli was expected to be available from the third Test, recent media reports state otherwise. As per several reports, his participation in the entire series is in doubt. However, the Indian Express has reported that while the senior batter is set to miss the third Test, he is still in contention to play the fourth and fifth Tests.

“Virat will decide when he wants to make a comeback to the Indian side. He hasn’t informed us till now but whenever he decides to play, he will be included in the team,” a BCCI official said.

While Virat Kohli or the BCCI is yet to reveal the reason behind his absence, his former IPL teammate AB de Villiers recently stated that the India star and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child.

“All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well,” AB de Villiers said in a video.

“Yes, his second child is on the way. It’s family time and things are important to him… I think most people’s priority is family. You can’t judge Virat for that. He has made absolutely the right decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, the five-match series is currently locked at 1-1. The third Test is scheduled to be played from February 15 in Rajkot.